The Standard

Timboon Demons netballers look to improve four-quarter consistency ahead of Dennington game

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 6 2022 - 8:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VALUABLE: Timboon Demons are hopeful Holly Castledine will return against Dennington. Picture: Anthony Brady

Timboon Demons netball co-coach Carly Hickey is hoping her side can start well against Dennington on Saturday in its Warrnambool and District league clash.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.