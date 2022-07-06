Timboon Demons netball co-coach Carly Hickey is hoping her side can start well against Dennington on Saturday in its Warrnambool and District league clash.
The two sides last met in round four, with the Dogs triumphing by a solitary point.
After 12 rounds Dennington are fifth while Timboon is 10-points adrift in seventh position.
"I think consistency for us over the four quarters has been something that we're trying to work on," Hickey said.
"We play really well towards the back-ends of games. In the third and fourth we come home really strong.
"It's just trying to not let teams get that buffer on us early and not be chasing tail all day I suppose.
"In games where we've lost by a couple of goals we've actually been level in points during the last quarter.
"We have been able to show that we can come from ten goals down to draw level in that last quarter and then perhaps lose by a couple of goals."
The Demons have just fallen short of victory in several matches in 2022, including a three-point loss to South Rovers in round 12 and a four-point loss to Russells Creek in round 11.
Hickey said its "now about trying to get those four points".
The Demons' coach is anticipating a tight tussle with the Dogs after the round four encounter.
"It was a physical contest and we're anticipating the same thing," she said.
"Hopefully we'll see some improvements in our girls from when we played them earlier in the season.
"Facing them now, they've obviously improved as well. We're just ready for the contest."
Hickey is hopeful her side will be boosted by the returns of Holly Castledine and Danica Clough.
Both players missed the Demons' round 12 clash against South Rovers.
"Holly was injured and Danica was away on placement," Hickey said.
A win to the Demons would be vital to their finals aspirations as the Dogs are likely the only team who could drop out of the top-five.
Dennington sits on 24 points while the fourth-placed South Rovers are on 30 points.
Eighth-placed Old Collegians and ninth-placed Allansford are equal on points (14) with the Demons.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
