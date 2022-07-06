South Warrnambool senior women's coach John Marshall says a hunger at the contest and winning the crucial contested football battle will be the key to success in Sunday's elimination final against Tyrendarra.
Fresh from a week off, the Roosters will venture to D.C. Farran Oval in Mortlake to take on the Darras in the blockbuster Western Victoria Female Football League affair from 1.10pm.
The two sides played two thrilling home-and-away contests throughout the season, with the Roosters triumphing by one-point and three points respectively.
The Roosters mentor said the group was up for the challenge after enjoying the rest and would relish the occasion.
"We've kept it pretty low key this week, but I know it's not just another game and I know having taken teams into finals before that the qualifying stuff is over and the real stuff now begins," he said.
Marshall said the Darras were a tough opponent, well-structured and coached and a team not to take lightly.
"They didn't really change any systems or structures between both of those games, we only got them by three points last week," he said.
"They finish really well. We've got to be ready to carry that (momentum) and go that little step better on Sunday.
"We try and open it up all the time and that's the way we train. We also like the size of the ground - I reckon 16 on each side is ideal for women's football.
"It's about winning contested ball and getting the ball to open space and just going with it."
Marshall said the group felt well-suited to the Mortlake ground and were heading into the clash relatively healthy.
"A couple are still a little bit iffy I think so we'll probably have four on the interchange which isn't too bad," he said.
