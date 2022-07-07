Hamilton Kangaroos coach Pat Sherlock says if his side can put minor premier Horsham Demons in "unfamiliar territory" on Sunday anything can happen.
The second-placed Kangaroos take on the Demons in the Western Victoria Female Football League qualifying final at D.C. Farran Oval in Mortlake, and Sherlock said the group were excited by the challenge.
"They're a good side. We went down by three goals the first time and when we went up there the second time we lost by around six goals," Sherlock said.
"They've got a lot of stronger body players, so we'll be aware of that and not let them dictate terms and try and get control and play our way of footy."
The Kangaroos mentor said one of the fundamentals to challenging the Demons was to put them in an uncomfortable, tight slog.
"We trained Wednesday night and we had this conversation - we've had plenty of challenges throughout the season and I look at Horsham's last six games, they haven't been challenged too much," he said.
"If we can challenge them, we're not sure how they'll react if it becomes a close game so we'll be looking to make them uncomfortable and put them in unfamiliar territory.
"They still might be good enough to beat us, but if we challenge them and play our style of footy and not on their own terms it might be a different outcome."
Sherlock said the league bye before finals was a blessing in disguise.
"The week off come at a good time, the girls needed a break - some of the girls got crook so the timing was perfect to be honest," he said.
"If we had of played last week we might have had a few unavailable. It came as sort of a blessing."
With a double-chance locked away, playing with freedom and taking the game on is a priority for the Kangaroos.
"We've been trying to play that style the last four or five weeks - we've been rolling the dice, trying to get our style right and we've been getting it right for patches of the game," Sherlock said.
"If we get control and hold onto it, we'll be hard to beat.
