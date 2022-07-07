The South Warrnambool Hurricanes all-abilities footballers will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Hamilton Boomers on Sunday in their final home game of the season.
The first-placed Hurricanes are undefeated this year in the Football Integration Development Association Western Conference while the Boomers are second with one loss.
Hurricanes team manager Jo Nelson said her side was excited ahead of the clash with its traditional foes.
"We had training last night and they're pumped because they've got a good rivalry between Hamilton," she said.
"Hamilton has won the last couple of years, finished on top of the ladder and has won our conference, so they're keen to see how we go against them again."
They may have had more success recently but the Hurricanes have the edge over the Boomers in 2022.
The two sides met in round one at Hamilton, with the Hurricanes walking away 16-point victors.
"We were really happy with that and they're hoping to get another win," Nelson said.
Nelson is hoping to see a good turnout of spectators at Friendly Societies Park on Sunday, for the Hurricanes' last home match.
The Hurricanes played their first match at the ground in over a year against the Wimmera Whippets in round two.
"We had lots up on the hill tooting the horns and giving lots of support which was really good," Nelson said.
The team manager was glowing in praise for all 31 of her registered players saying "they're a great group".
"This is probably the biggest we've had for a while. Which makes it a bit tricky when you're trying to get everyone equal game time but they're all really enthusiastic," she said.
"Everyone's keen to have training every week. They put in a full hour of training every week from five until six.
"They love getting out there and having a go, having a game and getting a chance to play footy together."
The Hurricanes have three games remaining in the regular season before a grand final round-robin in August, at a location still to be confirmed.
Sunday's match begins at 11am.
