The Standard

South Warrnambool Hurricanes host Hamilton Boomers in final all-abilities home game for season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 7 2022 - 9:15am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FORM: Colby Owen from the undefeated South Warrnambool Hurricanes all-abilities football side. Picture: Morgan Hancock

The South Warrnambool Hurricanes all-abilities footballers will look to extend their winning streak when they face the Hamilton Boomers on Sunday in their final home game of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.