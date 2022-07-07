Warrnambool Rangers coach Paul Brathwaite knows Ballarat North have basically been untouchable throughout the Ballarat and District division one women's season so far.
But the Rangers, who lost heavily to the undefeated side earlier this season will be up for the challenge on Sunday at Jones Oval against a team who incredibly have conceded three goals and scored 102 from 11 matches.
Advertisement
Brathwaite says the group is looking to bounce back from indifferent form prior to the break with a big challenge against a destructive opponent.
"I'm really looking forward to it - the last time we played them they won 9-0 but I think we're in a much better position this time around to give them a crack," he said.
"We were probably one of the closer games this year against them to be honest - we have to put a lot of pressure on them, we know that.
"We've been working a lot with our younger players on their speed.
"Defensively, we conceded four goals last game but before that we've only conceded one or so in the last four. We've been building our defence and getting that part of the team settled."
MORE SPORT:
The Rangers mentor said time would tell whether the break had a positive impact on their performance but was confident it was the freshen up the group needed.
"We'll find out this week if it had an impact or not - a lot of our training has definitely been impacted by school holidays," he said.
"We didn't train last week because a lot of them were in Queensland so hopefully they'll come back nice and refreshed and ready to go for a big game.
"Hopefully they've been able to shrug off any niggles they might have had prior and hopefully they'll all be ready to play.
"I've told them it's a big game this week and how much I'm looking forward to it so hopefully they'll be in the same boat.
"It should be an exciting match and playing at home hopefully we can draw a good crowd and get some support for the girls."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.