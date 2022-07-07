The Standard

Warrnambool Rangers to tackle undefeated Ballarat North in Ballarat District women's blockbuster on Sunday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:51am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG CHALLENGE: Tiegan Kavanagh in action for the Warrnambool Rangers prior to the league bye. Picture: Anthony Brady

Warrnambool Rangers coach Paul Brathwaite knows Ballarat North have basically been untouchable throughout the Ballarat and District division one women's season so far.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.