A RETAIL worker in Port Fairy says a team effort got the town over the line for its second consecutive Victoria Tourism Industry Council (VTIC) award.
Port Fairy won gold in the Top Small Tourism Town category with Timboon receiving silver in the Top Tiny Tourism Town.
Port Fairy retail store Decked Out on Bank sales assistant Leiza Clifton said the win was a compliment to everybody.
"From council through to any store owners and cafes," she said.
"We put in a lot of hard work and the town is full because everyone is putting in effort and the shops are unique.
"So many people comment on the shops, food and accommodation."
VTIC described Port Fairy as a "quaint fishing village, gateway to the Great Ocean Road, host to a legendary music festival, or springboard to must-do experiences".
It continued to say the character and location of the seaside town were unforgettable.
"Port Fairy is a destination rich in nature, history, scenery and discovery," VITC said.
"A true delight for foodies or adventure seekers, families young and old, couples or singles, history buffs and nature lovers."
President of the 12 Apostles Food Artisan group, Josh Walker, said it was great for Timboon to be recognised as a destination off the Great Ocean Road.
"As a group, the 12 Apostles Food Artisan is trying to get people to stay in the area," Mr Walker said.
"That's rubbing off with more accommodation popping up over the years - we're growing as a tourism area.
"Let's hope to get the gold next year."
VTIC described Timboon as "a small town bursting with flavour and charm".
"A place where the air is sweet, and every adventure ends with a tasty conclusion," it said.
"Prepare to click, run, roll, stroll, jump, soar, taste and say yes often; but don't forget to breathe.
"Raise your glass to the sun or firelight and ponder whether the local blue or a crumble of fudge best compliments the flavour.
"Sink back on the grass with the tingle of a bush plucked strawberry fresh on your lips.
"Welcome to your world away."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
