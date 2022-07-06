More tools reported stolen as thieves target residential garages, cars

Police are again urging the community to work with them to reduce the risk of burglaries and theft.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an attempted burglary was reported in Warrnambool's Spence Street overnight Wednesday.
Advertisement
"It appears they've lifted an unlocked garage door and attempted to gain entry," he said.
"Fortunately nothing was stolen."
The detective said it came after power tools and a bicycle were stolen from a residential garage in a similar area late last month.
A Husqvarna chainsaw, whipper snipper, hand tools and a mountain bike worth about $8000 were taken from the Liebig Street property between June 19 and 25.
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said it was clear offenders were targeting residential garages.
"They're someone out there actively looking for easy thefts," he said.
"We've had a few tool thefts of late that seem to be in the vicinity of that Liebig, Cramer, Spence Street area and it's an important reminder to just lock up."
The Standard has recently reported a series of thefts of power tools, including about $2000 of tools from the tray of a utility parked in west Warrnambool last week.
In the majority of incidents, the offender has easily gained access to cars or residential garages as they had been left unlocked. Most of the thefts occurred overnight, including from cars parked in residential streets, driveways and carports.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.