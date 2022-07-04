Warrnambool Target Sports Centre chairperson Richard Bourke hopes Duram Park will provide the community with a place to take up a different kind of sport.
The centre has been operating under a new management structure since 2020, with various shooting bodies operating at the international-standard sports shooting complex over the years.
Seven associations who call the facility home came together on Sunday for a symbolic opening under its new management. The event was initially postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We've been wanting to do this for a while," Bourke said. "But because of COVID-19 and everything else we couldn't do it. We wanted to come and symbolically do it this time of the year, the first Sunday of the financial year as that was when the company came to being (in 2019/2020)."
With the land owned by Wannon Water, its managing director Andrew Jeffers was on hand to cut the ribbon, while South West Coast MP Roma Britnell and Deputy Mayor Cr Debbie Arnott were also in attendance. A traditional Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony was performed by Eastern Maar Elder Uncle Locky Eccles.
"It was very important for us to tie it in with our traditional owners," Bourke said.
Bourke, involved in the Lake Gillear Target Rifle Club, is one of seven company directors, each representing the different clubs.
Other clubs represented are; North Warrnambool Rifle Club, South West District Rifle Association No12, Warrnambool Clay Target Club,Warrnambool Rifle Club, Warrnambool Small Bore Rifle Club and Archers of Warrnambool.
Bourke said the creation of the new company had been hard work but felt it was going from strength-to-strength.
"We've worked through a lot of development," he said. "Starting a company from scratch is not easy and working through all these things because the company started functioning straight away.
"We had to work out how to do that, what's our policy for this or for that. Moving forward the company is in a strong position."
He said the clubs were working well together.
"We have plans to progress and provide a greater level of sporting opportunity for people in our community," he said. "It's where we're looking at going.
"There is a great opportunity for members of our community to be involved in a sport that is different.
"We've got multiple sports out here. There is seven clubs, six different sports essentially. Archery, small bore which allows a lot of people to participate on equal footing."
Bourke said encouraging greater female participation in their respective sports was a key priority for the board.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
