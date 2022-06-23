North Warrnambool Eagles mentor Adam Dowie says his group is excited by the prospect of taking on the 'yardstick' Koroit away from home on Saturday.
All eyes will be on the Hampden league blockbuster between the two premiership fancies at Victoria Park and for good reason with the sides separated by just three points in their round two encounter.
The Saints sit top-of-the-table while the Eagles sit comfortably in fourth position.
"The first game was a really good battle - to test ourselves against the yardstick is exciting, we feel like we're playing better than what we were when we last played them. They are probably feeling the same," Dowie said.
"It's one of those games where you find out where you're at, so it's exciting. It's not daunting, and our players love a challenge and there's no bigger challenge than Koroit at Koroit."
Despite winning by 206 points and holding Port Fairy scoreless in round 10, Dowie said the group was determined not to be complacent against the powerhouse Saints.
"We addressed that straight after the game and training was really solid on Tuesday night, so intensity will go up quite a few notches and levels," he said.
"As I said a few weeks ago, everything gets tested when you play Koroit - every part of the game is put under the microscope, there's nowhere to hide.
"A lot of people say, 'you'll know where you're at', so whatever happens on the weekend we'll know where we're at.
"We're really looking forward to it."
The Eagles will be hoping to implement parts of their game which were successful in the narrow loss to the Saints earlier in the season.
"We've gone back and reviewed that game and looked at what they do well, what we do well," he said.
"We've looked at what might work against them and things that work for us."
