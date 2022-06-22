Positive vibes and boundless energy is what Eliza Jagger wants to bring to the table in her first season playing at Geelong.
The 19-year-old Hamilton-based cricketer is set to return to the Victorian Premier Cricket competition this season with the Cats, joining the club after taking last year off completely to take a 'breather' from the rigours of travel to Melbourne.
Advertisement
She joins a long-list of new recruits and coaches at the club from the south-west with the likes of Steph Townsend (Warrnambool), Tiegan Kavanagh (Warrnambool), Annabelle Glossop (Warrnambool), Taylah Casson (Mortlake) and Grace Lee (Terang) all linking up with the Cats ahead of this season.
The all-rounder previously played a first XI game for Essendon Maribyrnong Park and has experience with the Western Waves and the Hamilton district representative teams.
"I'm really excited, there's a fair few people and coaches around Geelong that I know, and I know that they're there for a good time and that's what I'm there for," she said of joining the club for 2022/23.
"There's a lot of Western Waves girls that I've gone through the pathway with going down there and I've always loved playing with them, so I thought it sounded like something like me.
"It's amazing that they're offering training at the Monivae hub, it's really important for those younger girls coming into cricket to know that there is opportunities there.
"Travel and time doesn't have to constrict you."
MORE SPORT:
Jagger said taking the 2021/22 season off had given her renewed energy to follow her passion for the game again.
"I've been playing since I can remember and finishing year 12 in 2020 it kind of set my mind to work and earn some money and have a bit of time to myself," she said.
"My body definitely thanked me a little bit but I did miss the camaraderie and all the social stuff seeing everyone."
She said she wanted to be part of a culture at the club which had fun, encouraged improvement and growth and enjoyed the journey together.
"I wouldn't say I'm a specialist bowler or anything like that but honestly I just want to bring good vibes to the club," she said.
"I want to bring a bit of excitement, especially out on the field.
"I know some girls are so into their bowling and batting and I 100 per cent back that, but you can have some long days out on the field and I want to get around them and I think that's something I've always done well."
Football is another of the talented athlete's passions, with Jagger playing a starring role with Hamilton in the Western Victoria Female Football League senior competition.
"I love my footy so much, it's so much fun," she said.
Advertisement
"I did go through a few pathways and got asked to try for the Rebels side but in the long-run it was probably too much commitment for me.
"It's such a fun way to spend a Sunday. I love it so much and want to continue playing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.