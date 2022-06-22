The Standard

Hamilton-based footballer Taima Thomas selected for Victorian under 12 boys team

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 22 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT: Hamilton youngster Taima Thomas has made the Victorian under 12 boys team. Picture: Chris Doheny

Emerging Hamilton gun Taima Thomas is a determined young man with a bright future on the football field.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.