A female football team preparing to usher in a new era at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval hopes it leads to more night matches in future seasons.
Terang Mortlake will host South Warrnambool in a Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 match on Friday night in the first contest played under lights following a $470,000 upgrade.
Terang Mortlake coach Alison Kenna said she'd like to see the competition, which often plays on Sundays, move to a Friday night model in 2023.
She said the Bloods had played night matches at Warrnambool's Reid Oval and Friendly Societies' Park this season.
"The girls love the atmosphere of the night games and more parents can come and watch because there's not a clash with other sport." Kenna said.
"It is our preference and there is a shift happening at the moment.
"I think the competition should start later, in term two, because in term one they are starting netball, the year 11 and 12s are doing VCE and the year 11s are doing deb balls. I think families aren't ready to commit to another sport in term one."
The Bloods, who have one win and eight losses, had 19 new players join the team this season with seven returning from 2021.
"They are having a lovely time but just the basic skills - kicking, hand-balling and even learning the positions on the field and the rules - we have to scale it right back to cater for that," Kenna said.
"It (the new group) is reflected in the wins and the losses but to be quite honest, the girls do not care. They are just really happy to be out there and if someone kicks a goal they get around each other and celebrate."
The D.C Farran lighting upgrade provides illumination capacity of 200 lux, which is at a level consistent for regional football night games.
Moyne Shire allocated $200,000 from the federal government's Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program as well as a further $100,000 in budget funding.
Mortlake Recreation Reserve committee, user groups and a $100,000 loan from council made up the remaining funds.
Moyne Shire deputy mayor Daniel Meade said Friday night's match would be a special milestone.
"This first game under lights at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval is the result of many years of hard work and fundraising by the volunteers on the committee," he said.
"The new lights are the latest improvements to the oval after recent upgrades to the social and umpires' rooms, the new indoor training facilities, irrigation systems and new turf wicket and scoreboard."
The game starts at 6.30pm.
