KYLIE Grayland would roll out of bed at 3am, go for a three-hour run and then prepare for netball when she was training for a marathon.
Morning runs are still part of her regular Saturday regime.
The Koroit premiership player, who will celebrate her 350-game milestone on Saturday, will often clock between eight to 12 kilometres before switching her mindset to the short-sharp bursts required on the netball court.
"I wear a GPS and I can clock anything from four to six kilometres (a game)," she said.
"The girls say every week 'how many kilometres this week?'"
The COVID-19 interruptions to netball in 2020 and 2021 meant she had more time for running - a pastime she "just loves".
"I just ran and ran and ran because I could, it's all I did the whole time," Grayland, who would like to complete this year's Melbourne Marathon in October, said.
"One day I said to Mark (my husband) 'I'm just going to run a marathon today', so ran a marathon on a Sunday afternoon because what else was there to do?
"I just did it around Koroit."
Grayland, 41, will play with the same hunger when she runs out in Koroit colours for the 350th time on Saturday when the Saints host North Warrnambool Eagles at Victoria Park.
The mother-of-two is a crucial cog in the Saints' division two team these days but was part of the club's first A grade premiership in 2001.
She was also part of two division two flags in 2012 and 2018 and is a seven-time Hampden league best-and-fairest winner.
Six were for her efforts in division two and one for a standout season in division one in 2010.
"It's pretty special and there's a few flags in there so it's even better," Grayland said of the 350-game feat.
"It's just a successful club, it's run to a tee.
"I'll keep playing until I can't. I feel like I can still play and there's another grade (division three), if I want to drop down."
As for 400 games? It's a possibility.
"I'd like to say yes but we'll see what happens," Grayland said.
"If my body can keep going, I'll give it a go."
Grayland, who thanked the likes of club stalwarts Kate Foster, Stacey O'Sullivan, Danielle McInerney, Kate Dobson and Gaye Batt for their ongoing guidance, has played centre and wing attack during her career but has slotted into goal attack in the past 12 seasons.
It's proven to be her favoured role on the court.
"I don't shoot all the goals. I just love to get in there and help that tall person (in goal shooter) and feed them (the ball)," she said of her strengths.
The family atmosphere is what keeps Grayland, who works at Warrnambool's 24/7 Gym and had a short stint at Warrnambool and District league club Old Collegians, lining up season after season.
Her youngest son Jett, 16, plays under 16 football for Koroit on Sundays and is waterboy for the seniors on Saturdays.
Husband Mark is also involved as the senior team's runner while oldest son Jaspah, 17, is a young farmer who works for Brian McLaren.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
