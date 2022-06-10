The Standard

Nestles Cricket Club re-appoint Jacob Hetherington and coach Alex Strauch for 2022-23

MH
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 10 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RE-APPOINTED: Jacob Hetherington will lead Nestles' division one side again in 2022-23. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington will aim to build on a promising first season in charge of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association outfit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.