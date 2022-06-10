Nestles captain Jacob Hetherington will aim to build on a promising first season in charge of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association outfit.
Factory announced on Thursday it had re-appointed Hetherington for the 2022-23 season, as well as Alex Strauch as senior coach.
Nestles finished the 2021-22 season in fifth position, narrowly missing out on their first finals berth since the 2011-12 campaign.
The re-appointed skipper said he was "stoked" to be leading the team again and hoped to see his side return to the pointy end of the season.
"We're just striving to get better and make finals for the first time in I think 10 years. That's the aim," Hetherington said.
"I think with the young group we had last year we really matured into some good young cricketers and as a good young team as well.
Strauch reiterated Hetherington's stance on the side looking to play finals.
"On paper we think we're definitely a finals side, but that's not where you play the game," he said.
"The aim is to finish top-four, top-two and now it's about getting down to the nitty gritty and putting in the hard work."
Hetherington added he was thrilled to continue in the role alongside Strauch, who will coach the side for the fourth consecutive season.
"I think Alex and I get along pretty well," he said.
"I really respect him as a person and as a coach and I think he's perfect for the club."
Nestles will be bolstered by the addition of former South Australian Redbacks and Big Bash League cricketer Tim Ludeman in 2022-23.
Ludeman last represented Factory in 2004. Strauch is eager to see the former Adelaide Striker return but is cautious the side can't become over-reliant on him.
"Anytime you can put a first-class cricketer in a local cricket team it's going to make a big difference," Strauch said.
"We have to be careful too that Tim's not going to do all the heavy-lifting.
"We all still need to play as well, if not better than we did last year."
Reflecting on his first season as captain, Hetherington said the role was a "very good challenge". "It's a different perspective when playing cricket," he said.
"You have to think about a bit more than yourself and your own ability. What the team needs to do, who's going to bowl and what not.
"It's a different experience but I've definitely loved it."
Nestles are set to benefit from playing all their home games at a re-developed Reid Oval after construction impacted its availability during the 2021-22 season.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
