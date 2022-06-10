The Standard

Nuriya set for 1600 metre restricted race at Sandown on the weekend

By Tim Auld
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:39am
HOPEFUL: Trainer Jake Baker believes the heavy track will suit mare Nuriya. Picture: Chris Doheny

HEAVY track conditions should suit consistent mare Nuriya in a restricted race over 1600 metres at Sandown on Saturday, according to Warrnambool trainer Jane Baker.

