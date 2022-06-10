HEAVY track conditions should suit consistent mare Nuriya in a restricted race over 1600 metres at Sandown on Saturday, according to Warrnambool trainer Jane Baker.
Nuriya has won one of her seven starts and will be ridden by local apprentice jockey Laura Lafferty who rode the four-year-old in an impressive track gallop at Warrnambool on Tuesday.
Advertisement
"This race should suit Nuriya," Baker told The Standard.
"She loves wet tracks and I've thought she'll need the 1600 metres for her to run up to her best. She's bred to run a strong 2000 metres.
"Her two runs back from a break have been good. She ran second at Warrnambool before running third at Hamilton. I'm quietly confident she'll run well.
"Laura has a great understanding of Nuriya. Laura's apprentice claim should be a big bonus. Laura gave the mare a gallop over 1000 metres on Tuesday morning and I was very happy with the work.
"I think the instructions to Laura will be to push forward from her good barrier."
MORE SPORT:
Nuriya is an $11 chance with bookmakers while the early track rating for Sandown is a heavy nine.
Ken Elford, Matthew Williams and Lindsey Smith are other Warrnambool trainers who have runners at Sandown.
Ashford Street is attempting back-to-back metropolitan wins for Elford. Ashford Street won at Caulfield at his last start while Williams saddles up Rioyuki. Smith accepted with Cheerful Moment and Mr Cancun is the second emergency in a restricted race.
The multiple group one winning trainer has numerous runners at the big Swan Hill three day racing carnival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.