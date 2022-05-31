Update: 6.50pm
Warrnambool SES was called to two houses in Dennington which were hit by a large hail downpour on Tuesday evening.
Warrnambool SES unit controller Andrew Miles said they were called out to the two residential properties about 5.50pm and completed both of the jobs by 6.50pm.
"We've just had two small storm jobs," Mr Miles said. "The hail had blocked up the gutters of one house and blocked the drainage of another house which caused internal flooding."
He said they cleared the gutters and had to wet and dry vacuum the home which had flooded internally.
"There was a lot of hail," he said. "The driving conditions around Dennington are pretty dangerous at the moment because there's a lot of hail on the road."
Six SES volunteers from the Warrnambool unit attended the two Dennington jobs.
He said the Warrnambool unit also attended a separate callout at 12.30pm Tuesday.
Three volunteers from the unit removed a tree which had fallen from a private home in Banyan Street and was blocking the footpath. It contained a bee hive which was removed by a contractor.
Earlier
Port Fairy's Griffiths Island has been temporarily closed due to inclement weather as rain, hail and even snow hits parts of the region.
Thousands of Powercor customers were without power about 2pm after a fault at Yangery's Bushfield-Tower Hill Road.
Areas impacted included Koroit, Hawkesdale, Kirkstall and Yambuk.
Moyne Shire Council announced on Tuesday it had closed the island due to high tide and large swell inundating the causeway.
The situation is being continually monitored and access to the island will be re-opened when it is safe to do so.
Updates will be provided via council's social media channels.
It came after a Moyne Shire Council spokesman said tide had risen above the Griffith Island walkway on Monday afternoon.
"The particular area submerged is common for this time of year when tides are higher," he said.
"The island is closed to pedestrians when swell is breaking over the causeway and water is moving quickly, presenting a significant risk to safety."
Port Fairy controller Steve McDowell said the unit had been called out to two jobs before 3pm on Tuesday.
"The first was in Koroit for water coming through a ceiling of a residential property," he said.
"That was the result of a blocked down pipe so we cleared that. The property was not damaged."
Mr McDowell said members were then called to a property along Port Fairy's Moyne River.
"Due to a tide surge, water is coming from the river and starting to impact the front properties along the river near the wharf," he said.
"We've been there this afternoon putting out sandbags, including one particular property that is low-lying."
Port Fairy had reported more than 12mm of rain since Monday with winds reaching speeds of 59 km/h at 12pm on Tuesday.
Mr McDowell said inclement weather was predicted again on Wednesday with large swells and more storm surge.
"So we're really just prepping for tomorrow," he said.
"We urge residents to be mindful of the weather conditions and monitor their property for any damage.
"If weather permits, it's a good opportunity to check down pipes for any blockages and tie down any loose items, including trampolines and outdoor furniture which may become a missile."
Mr McDowell also urged residents to stay away from Griffiths Island.
