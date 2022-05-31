The Standard
Updated

Dennington storm damage, Port Fairy's Griffiths Island closed

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:41am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cold: Dennington was hit by a large downpour of hail on Tuesday night, with the Warrnambool SES unit responding to two storm damaged homes.

Update: 6.50pm

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.