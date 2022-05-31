Be prepared for a steep two kilometre hike if you are on the look out for snow.
Today, on the final day of autumn, a sprinkling of snow has been dusted across the peak of Mt William.
Livefast Cafe's Will Hudson had the camera out ready to showcase the wonder the region produces as the mercury did not rise over zero degrees all day on the mountain.
Ice was also spotted along the trek up the mountain with cautions being sent out for weather events across the district as an icy blast moved across the state.
Port Fairy's Griffiths Island has been temporarily closed due to inclement weather.
Moyne Shire Council announced on Tuesday it had closed the island due to high tide and large swell inundating the causeway.
The situation is being continually monitored and access to the island will be re-opened when it is safe to do so.
A new damaging winds warning has been issued due to a vigorous southwesterly airstream which will strengthen overnight as a series of embedded cold fronts cross Bass Strait.
The bureau of meterology said strong winds averaging 40-60 km/h were likely to develop over the warning area late Tuesday evening, and continue during Wednesday morning.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
