news, latest-news, sport, golf

Warrnambool is flying high in the early stages of the Western District Golf men's division one pennant season, undefeated after three rounds. After opening round wins against Heywood (4-3) and Portland (4-3), confidence heading into the weekend was sky-high. On Sunday at Port Fairy Golf Club, the ladder leader defeated the host club 4-3 to create an early-season buffer on the table with Heywood and Hamilton second and third. Port Fairy had the early advantage in the contest taking a slender 2-1 lead, but superb wins from Alistair Gillin over Rodney Keane (four and two) and Mark Norton (four and three) over Christo Rook turned the match. The match was all squared 3-3 after Derryn Coulson's four and three win over Jack Kerr before Walker's four and three win against Matt Pruys sealed Warrnambool's third straight victory - the only team without a loss so far this season. Warrnambool reigning A Grade club champion Caleb Perry said it was a terrific all-round team display. "It worked out well, we shuffled our side a bit - we've haven't had our strongest team in, but a lot of people are stepping up," he said. "We've got some great youngsters - Lachie Walker has been so impressive, he's never played pennant but stepped up with a win. "There's a great vibe in the team, it's working out well." The 22-year-old said a change in strategy was the catalyst for the win. "I sat on the phone to Blair (Prescott), we had a feeling Port Fairy would shuffle their side and Blair set it up perfectly, so it was really impressive," he said. "We're in a good spot, we've got Hamilton in Hamilton coming up, we won't take them lightly, we need to be on our game. "Most of our guys play every week, so we don't look like losing when we stay on top of our game." MORE SPORT Heywood's strong form also continued with a 4-3 win against Portland. Despite a slow start, Portland nearly snatched a last-ditch win in the final match between Ken Banks and Stephen Cocks to comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the early stages. In the remaining match, Hamilton clinched its second win of the division one season with a 4-3 victory against Peterborough. Peterborough, which put in a more respectable performance after its 7-0 loss to Heywood in round two, came back strongly after a lacklustre start but was ultimately outclassed. Sides will take a breather over the next few weekends with the Easter break before returning to the course on May 1 for round four. Hamilton Golf Club will host the next round of action, which will see Heywood take on a Port Fairy side urgently needing a win to keep its season alive. Portland will be hoping the break can spark some form when it plays Peterborough. Hamilton's home course match against Warrnambool looms as the drawcard of the round with plenty at stake for both teams. Round five will then be played at Heywood Golf Club on May 15. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/841e6e12-1024-448b-b634-e4ba6f848a93.jpg/r0_40_2775_1608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg