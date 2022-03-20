news, latest-news,

CALEB Perry hopes his second Warrnambool Golf Club Championship can kick-start a rich vein of form for 2022. The talented youngster, 22, claimed the Younger Street-based club's top individual honour on Sunday after a strong four-round performance. He held off Paul Walker and Jarrod Fary - who shot 73 and 78 in their final rounds - to take out the prize with a gross score of 293. "It's been good, it's been a long time coming," he said. "I feel like I played really solid over the past three rounds. I left a lot of shots and I feel like my game is there. It was good to come away with a really good win. "I feel like my driving and my putting was really good. I felt like it just always put me in a position. I didn't put that well on Sunday but it's been such a big factor me throughout this tournament. "I've been doing a fair bit of work with my coach and it's all coming together which is nice." Perry said international tournaments were next on the agenda. "In July I'll head over to Vietnam. I've got the Vietnam Amateur," he said. "I'm then looking to go to California in October. I'll see what happens there but it's sort of what's next. The goal is to obviously stay and turn professional. "Right now everything is looking good and I'm happy with where my game is at. I've still got a lot of hard work to do but I'm excited, I can't wait. I'm keeping the dream alive I guess." Perry, who won the 2016 edition, thanked his parents and caddy Brandyn Lang for their support. He said he'd cherish the victory. "I was only 16or 17 at the time and this one is special," he said. "It's been a big year, this year and I'm looking forward to heading away." Women's A grade champion Debbie Rix, who successfully defended her championship with a total gross score of 312, said the course's fine condition was conducive to good play. "It's nice to come out and defend," she said. "With the course being so good, and the weather being so nice, it's been a nice time to play four rounds of golf. IN OTHER NEWS: "I've always enjoyed playing on fast greens and well-groomed fairways. It's just makes such a difference to how the ball flies and how the ball rolls on the greens. "The course has been set up really well. The pin placements, everything, so you've really got to think about things too." Rix, who works in community aged care, said her putting laid the foundation for success. "I putted really well. I didn't putt so well in last round, but the last three I did pretty well which actually made my score OK. Initially I wasn't hitting the ball that well but I kept the score reasonably low with putting and chipping," she said. Veterans champion Allan McKenzie, who finished with a gross score of 280, said he'd been fortunate to enjoy a strong run of luck through his rounds. "It's bloody good. I got the best two rounds and I was lucky enough to have another good round (on Sunday)," he said. Craig Longmore was the men's B grade champion, while Wayne Davis was the C grade winner. Stephen Edwards, meanwhile, won D grade. Heather Walcott won women's B grade, while Ann Glennon was the best of the C grade bunch.

