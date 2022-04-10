news, latest-news,

IN-form Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig kept the winners rolling with the victory of Angel Rock in the Terang Cup on Sunday. Angel Rock aided by a perfect ride from popular jockey Harry Coffey beat Constantinople by two lengths with Rudimental back in third place in the 2150 metre race. Dabernig said the five-year-old mare will now target the $300,000 Warrnambool Cup over 2350 metres on May 5. "We'll set Angel Rock for the Warrnambool Cup after that win," he told The Standard. "Angel Rock has had a big campaign starting off in benchmark 58s and now running in open company. She's won four of her ten runs in this preparation and on the back of that she's run placings in a couple of races. "She's been ultra-consistent and deserves a crack at the Warrnambool Cup. Angel Rock has matured and I think she has really appreciated working at Warrnambool's Lady Bay beach. "It was a great ride by Harry. He had her in a great spot in the run." Coffey said Angel Rock would be a good light-weight hope in the Warrnambool Cup. From her 32 starts Angel Rock has won seven races. Think 'N' Fly, a stablemate of Angel Rock won a $130,000 race for the popular trainer at Caulfield on Saturday. "There's a 1700 metre race on the opening day at the Warrnambool May Carnival for Think 'N' Fly," Dabernig said. "He had no luck last time at Mornington and had his foot on the till for the win after that effort." Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith shared training honours for the eight race program with Mick Price and Michael Kent junior. Both stables trained two winners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/272dbb34-6189-4511-8c31-a423d9e09ca1.jpg/r2_160_3122_1923_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg