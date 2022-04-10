news, latest-news,

NO lapses, no worries. Hamilton Kangaroos' Hamish Waldron era is off and rolling. The first-year coach grabbed his first triumph as a senior coach on Saturday, helping his men to a thrilling four-point triumph over Warrnambool at Melville Oval. Waldron said while Warrnambool "had the jump on us" early, his side was able to push through without lapses to record the 11.11 (77) to 10.13 (73) victory. He said the Kangaroos were able to get on top after the Blues lost ruckman Dan Weymouth to a busted collarbone in the second term. "We were down by a couple of goals at half-time and I challenged the boys. They went out and got the lead for three quarter-time and we said 'right, we need to not have any lapses in the last'," Waldron said. "When they lost Dan we started getting a bit of control over it and were able to overrun them a bit. "We're nice and fit which is great."

