GOOD teams find solutions. South Warrnambool on Saturday showed a challenge even as significant as the late withdrawal of a co-captain won't derail its progress. Roosters leader Annie Blackburn missed the clash through illness, forcing coach Will Jamison to move the magnets. He paired Olivia Marris with star goal shooter Hollie Phillips and they didn't miss a beat. South Warrnambool ran out 64 to 37 winners over Camperdown on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten streak in the Hampden league's open netball grade. Jamison said Phillips and Marris were a major plus. "Olivia does play a different kind of goal attack to Annie," he said. "We had to adjust the way we attacked. It was a good result because once we found our rhythm in that attacking end, it was pretty steady." "I guess what was pleasing from our end was that we were able to use those different combinations and still, our brand of netball was solid," he said. "We were pretty disappointed with our first half, we weren't playing the type of netball we pride ourselves on. "We didn't have that in that first half but the second half was better, we started to find those connections and I guess we had all those players in the game and that brand of netball was there." In other results, Warrnambool defeated Hamilton Kangaroos in a 49-42 result while Terang Mortlake beat Port Fairy 51-38. Cobden (57) beat Portland (33).

