Tim Ryan's first game back in South Rovers colours went entirely to script, booting nine goals to help his team to an 82-point win over Dennington. Ryan was a late out ahead of the Rovers' round one loss to Russells Creek. But he added a dynamic presence up forward against the Dogs after coming off a limited pre-season with cricket. "Just trying to get used to a new forward structure and obviously different players kicking the ball to me," Ryan said. "I got some pretty good delivery early on and I thought the structure worked quite well with our other two key forwards in Abel Farrell and Tim Rhook. I was just lucky to play a bit deeper and get on the end of a few." Fresh off a division one cricket premiership in March, Ryan is hoping to replicate that success throughout the football season. "We've been lucky to have the success at (Russells Creek) that we have," he said. "Finishing off cricket with a premiership, you're on a bit of a high so you want to roll that into football and keep the success going." Ryan said the Lions would freshen up over the break after Saturday's high temperature took its toll before preparing for its round three clash with Timboon.

