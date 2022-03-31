WDFNL round one teams: First-gamers tipped to light up league

news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL and District league powerhouse Kolora-Noorat will unveil eight club debutants for its mouthwatering season-opener against flag fancy Panmure. Power coach Nick Bourke has handed debuts to youngsters Paddy Baker, Nick Castersen, Jack Vaughan and Trent Glennen while Chris Baxter, Jeremy Larcombe, Ryan O'Connor and Brad Williams will play their first game in teal, black and white. Baxter and O'Connor, both 100-game players at Hampden league outfit Terang Mortlake, would add experience while Larcombe, formerly of Leopold, and Williams, from Geelong Amateur, will front up after years in the Geelong and Bellarine leagues. First-year coach Nick Bourke said the chance to introduce new players was exciting and spoke to the club's reputation. "We're looking like we'll have a fair few new faces which is exciting," he said. "We've had a few juniors which will get a good opportunity and obviously the experienced guys - Ryan O'Connor and Chris Baxter among them - as well as Jeremy Larcombe and Brad Williams. "They'll all be pulling on the boots for the first time which is very exciting for the club." Bourke said the Power expected a close tussle with Panmure, which has recruited well in the off-season and added outside run to its talented on-ball brigade. Wil Pomorin and Tyler Murnane will add class to the Bulldogs' engine room as a whole. "I think it's going to be a really good game and we're excited to test ourselves against a side we think will be up there as one of the best in the league," he said. He was also keen to see Fred Beasley - a youngster who kicked five goals on his senior debut in 2021 - make the most of senior game time. MORE SPORT: Nirranda will debut Ethan 'EJ' Harvey, Josh Folkes and youngster Will Jenkins against Dennington. The Dogs, meanwhile, have nine new faces in their senior ranks. Daniel Threlfall, Tom Lee, Sam Lee, Tom Noonan, Dakota Davidson, Jack Noonan, Josh Stapleton, Blair Oakley and Sam Curtis have all been named. Dennington coach Ben Thornton said the new faces had integrated well and said widespread improvement was the focus. He said Curtis, who signed at the kennel on Tuesday night after moving back from Queensland, was a major inclusion. "He'll be massive for us on the ball and as a forward rotation," Thornton said. Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp revealed Noah Dawson, one of the Warriors' brightest juniors, would make his senior debut against Allansford on Saturday. The first-year mentor said Dawson was "a really good story" and had earned his place. van de Camp said he was pleased with the final team makeup, which he dubbed "pretty close to being our best team at the moment". "It's still early doors in terms of what our best 21 looks like, we're still trying to figure that out to be honest," he said. "Based on pre-season we think this is the best team we have available to us now and we think it's a team which has the right balance of skill, good decision-making and the ability to win us a game of football. "We're excited by the new players and we're also excited by the improvement in the existing guys as well." B: Alix Lane, Cody Wagstaff, Bronte McCann HB: Reagan Nutting, Matthew Lloyd, Brayden Harkness. C: Dylan Willsher, Luke Irving, Dylan Philp. HF: James Willsher, Jack Primmer, Max Primmer. F: Jack Spokes, Dylan Lees, Jason Lee. R: Hugh Giblin, John Paulin, Ethan Harvey. Int: Brady Kew, Danny Craven, Josh Folkes, Jarryd Walsh, Will Jenkins (JP). New: Ethan Harvey (South Warrnambool), Josh Folkes (South Warrnambool), Will Jenkins (Nirranda Juniors). B: Daniel Threlfall, Jeremy Turner, Tom Lee. HB: Luke Pearson, Zeb McKenna, Sam Lee. C: Kye McKenna, Ben Thornton, Ethan Dowd. HF: Tom Noonan, Reggie Barling, Bronte Baker. F: Dakota Davidson, Lewis Campbell, Josh Stapleton. R: Jordan Garner, Tom Fitzgerald, Jack Noonan. Int: Casey Simms, Cooper Remine, Blair Oakley, Sam Curtis. New: Daniel Threlfall, Tom Lee, Sam Lee, Tom Noonan, Dakota Davidson, Josh Stapleton, Jack Noonan, Blair Oakley, Sam Curtis. B: Joe Lenehan Sean Barnes Oliver Watson HB:Troy McLaughlin Dylan Scoble Oliver Doukas C:Tyler Stephens Colby Rix Liam O'Sullivan HF: Manny Sandow Jack Neave Luke Byrne F:LIam Bell Nathan Krepp Kyden Jarvis R: Matt Hausler Jack Gleeson Blair McCutcheon Int:Angus Campbell Jye Wilson Josh Sobey New:Troy McLaughlin Liam O'Sullivan Colby Rix Matt Hausler LIam Bell B: Joel Dillon, Jez Larcombe, Steve OConnor. HB: Luke Tebble, Ryan OConnor, Chris Baxter. C: Nick Marshall, Joel Moloney, Ben O'Sullivan. HF: Nick Castersen, Brad Williams, Scott Judd. F: Harry Darcy, Brad Lucas, Fred Beasley. R: Sam Kenna, Tom McKenzie, Luke McConnell. Int: Tyler Beasley, Trent Glennen, Paddy Baker, Jack Vaughan. B: Jarryd Cust, Mason Crosier, Eli Barker. HB: Johah Bowles, Harry Hall, Elijah Dawson. C: Sam Davis, Mitch Riddell, Jacob Dunne. HF: Nathan Wallace, Lachlan Dickson, Declan Gleeson. F: Jacob Malone, Matthew Lenehan, Nathan Forth. R: Connor Barby, Tim Lewis, Harry White. Int: Aiden Grant, Kobi Bidmade, Connor Duro, Ben England, Jacob Brooks, Noah Dawson. New: Harry Hall (Hawthorn AFC), Sam Davis (Westerns), Mitch Riddell (Natimuk United), Lachlan Dickson (Talbot), Declan Gleeson (Koroit), Matthew Lenehan (Heywood), Aiden Grant (Warrnambool), Connor Duro (Heywood), Ben England (Westerns), Noah Dawson (Old Collegians U18). B: Brent Fedley, Issac Fowler, Cooper McLean. HB: Kaide Gordon, Ben Lenehan, Aiden Gordon. C: Cooper Day, Brad Edge, Rhys Buck. HF: Tom Knowles, Damien Wynd, Brett Hunger. F: Nanda Murdila, Robbie Hare, Connor Bellman. B: I. Arundell C. Dower A. Hunt HB: J. Gaut, A. Doak, N. Gillingham C: B. Kelly J. Fowler H. Williams HF: W. Benallack S. Negrello I. Bedggood F: K. Delaney C. Trotter T.Hunt R: M. Hickey B. Newey C. Mitchell Int: T. Thorburn, N. Deppeler, H. Stansfield B: Ben Oates, Tom Wilson, Jake Bacon. HB: Jaxen Dalton, Kevin Moloney, Sam Hodgins. C: Sandon Williams, Craig Britten. Harry Boyd. HF: Justin Fedley, Tim Ryan, Jack Dowd. F: Abel Farrell, Tim Rhook, Dylan Cox. R: Benjamin Cooper, Trent Harman, Kurt Lenehan. Int: Sam Wilde, Aaron Seabrook, Brendan White, Xavier Ellul. New: Ben Oates, Craig Britten, Justin Fedley, Tim Ryan, Brendan White. B: Matthew Rook, Sam Wilson, Dylan Herbertson. HB: Taylem Wason, Leigh McKane, Zac Timms. C: Blair Hewett, Blake Rudland-Castles, Oliver Everall. HF: Xavier McCartney, Thomas Smith, Caleb Templeton. F: Jyran Chatfield, Bill McPhee, Sam Grinter. R: Phil Chatfield, Sam Albert, Dan Nicholson. Int: Dylan Burns, Dean Finlayson, Bill Mellican, Jude Forthbligh. Under 18 sub - Jyah Chatfield, Darcy Hoye.

