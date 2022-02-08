news, latest-news,

TWO premiership players returning from maternity leave are expected to complement Koroit's plethora of talented junior netballers in 2022. Midcourter Emily-Rose Finnigan and defender Kasey Owen will slot into the Kate Dobson-coached side when it launches its Hampden league flag defence on Saturday, April 2. Dobson said the pair would give the Saints' teenage cohort, including Millie Jennings, Molly McLaren, Mia Mills, Meg Carlin, Charlotte Lenehan, Scarlett O'Donnell, Matilda Sewell, Layla Monk and Belle Baker - who are all in open-grade contention - a confidence boost. "It is going to be our focus this year - playing the kids as much as we can and the experienced girls helping them out," she said. "We have a lot of talent in our junior grades. There's kids who, if they don't get a game in open every week, will definitely be playing divvy one as well as their junior grade. "There's eight or nine of them who are still able to play under 15s or under 17s and I will be looking to give them open experience too." Dobson said Finnigan and Owen were high-calibre inclusions. "Emily-Rose played a few games towards the end of the season but Kasey wasn't back from her bub," she said. "Now they're both back and both keen. "You have Kasey in the defensive end, Emily-Rose in the midcourt and (goal shooter) Nell Mitchell - probably our three most experienced players - in each third of the court. "It is good for the kids, provides a bit more direction." MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/54de9e29-9833-4f3f-92dc-f87a6d20e7e1.jpg/r0_213_4186_2578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg