AURORA Jarvis isn't one to sit still on school holidays. The Melbourne-based teenager earmarked sporting events in Warrnambool during her family's two-week stay at Surfside Caravan Park. Jarvis, 14, completed the Warrnambool foreshore triathlon, a Shipwreck Swim Series' leg, Blue Hole mini triathlon, Flaggy 5 run and parkrun. "I just love giving everything a go and doing lots of different things," she said. "I like to fill up my week. It made the holiday heaps better. "I made a little plan of what I was going to do. There was heaps of opportunities down there, it was really good." Jarvis, who lives in Eltham and attends Catholic Ladies College, didn't just make up the numbers either. She scored multiple podium finishes during her south-west sporting odyssey. The talented athlete finished second to Warrnambool icon Jenny Dowie in the foreshore triathlon on Sunday - the last event on her holiday schedule. She was the first female home in a mini triathlon, second in Warrnambool Athletic Club's Flaggy 5 - behind sister Rose - and won the parkrun she completed. "In the ocean swim I didn't do as well because it was my first time ever doing it," Jarvis said of Saturday's Warrnambool swim. Jarvis is more accustomed to the pool. "My main sport is swimming. I do squad swimming (with Diamond Valley-Eltham) and swim multiple times a week at 5.30am," she said. "Because of COVID (restrictions) I couldn't do that (much the past few years) so I have been doing lots of running and mountain bike riding." Triathlons are now an option for Jarvis who is looking to join a club in Melbourne. The Warrnambool foreshore competition, which consisted a 500-metre swim, a 20-kilometre ride and a 5km run, tested her mettle. "I was really tired; the rest of the day I was literally exhausted on the floor," she said. "It was the longest triathlon I have ever done. Usually my distance is half or a third of that. "It was really good to push myself. I wanted to see if I was capable of doing those distances. "The whole thing was so fun. All of the volunteers were really supportive, smiling and cheering us on." Dowie, at 62, provided the teenager with added inspiration. "I am literally thinking 'I wish I am like that when I am 60'," Jarvis said. "She is so nice as well, cheering everyone on. I know she was cheering me on when I was running."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/09d1d786-0b19-48a5-8fc9-773706ce6f55.png/r8_0_1918_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg