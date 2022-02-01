news, latest-news,

Alan Parker knows a thing or two about the major and minor leagues. A former softball/baseball player, Parker says the importance of having division one pennant teams at Port Fairy Bowls Club cannot be overstated. Picking up a bowl 25 years ago, Parker continues to ply his trade in the club's division one Western District Playing Area midweek and weekend pennant teams, with both fighting to avoid relegation in coming weeks. "The last few years we've been trying to avoid relegation, especially Saturday," Parker said. "If we went down to second division, I don't know whether we'd get back up. Obviously you want to be playing top division, that's the game. "We've got the standard here, but not quite the numbers and back-up, say like City has with 250 bowlers. If we lose a couple top players, you haven't got anyone to come up. "We have some up-and-coming young people and some good bowlers. If you drop a standard, your standard drops. It's extremely important to have a side in first division." Playing midweek ladder-leaders Koroit at home on Tuesday, Parker said his side put up a considerable fight. "We're one of the bottom sides playing the top side, and we haven't been too bad today," he said. "We always play a lot better at home." Playing third to skip Bob Mallett, Parker's rink was pipped by two shots, with the overall score favouring Koroit, 59-46. Parker and Mallett also feature within the club's weekend pennant side, with its future division one fortunes boding better amidst a three-game winning streak. "We've come up to sixth in Saturday," Parker said. "We played Warrnambool Gold and had a win against them the other week, and we get a chance against Dunkeld, another top side next week." A former club secretary and current selector, Parker said it was important to continue perfecting a team's chemistry. "You're always trying to put people together who will play well" he said. "Having that team that is compatible, and enjoying the game and playing well together is really important." Elsewhere in division one, City Sapphires played out a thriller against sister side City Rubies to claim victory, 61-58, while Warrnambool Gold defeated Timboon Maroon, 68-52. Meanwhile, in a battle between third and fourth, City Diamonds scored a big win over Terang Gold, 72-46. MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/050e88dd-707a-4940-9cd7-6a9d28f573b8.jpg/r0_212_4608_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg