PORT Fairy Football Netball Club concedes it's "in a bit of strife" as it struggles to fill key roles ahead of the 2022 Hampden league season. The Seagulls sent out an impassioned plea to members - just two months out from the season - urging them to help fill a number of vacancies. Treasurer Gerard Sheehan said the Gardens Oval-based club needed a president to replace Noel Black, reserves and under 16 football coaches and a raft of volunteers to help it run at full strength. A bar co-ordinator, canteen co-ordinator, umpire co-ordinators, team managers and trainers are also required. "It is a situation I think where at some stage all clubs will have this happen to them, where you have insufficient volunteers to fill all the roles," Sheehan told The Standard. "That's currently happening at Port Fairy Football Netball Club, in particular, the important role of president. "We are in a state of flux at the moment without a president. We are operating under ancillary arrangements with myself and a few of the other committee people keeping the ship floating." Sheehan said people - both new to the club and returning - were encouraged to "have a crack and have a go". "The email was to alert members that we are in a bit of strife," he said. "We are hoping it's going to give us a positive response - we do want people to step up and own part of its community. "They are all vital roles, particularly in a football department. "If you haven't got a trainer, then you can't take the field, and if you're in the canteen and you haven't got someone running it, directing affairs, it will end up a shemozzle." Sheehan said there were a myriad of factors for the shortfall and didn't blame it solely on the COVID-19 pandemic. "It is a crucial time but I am sure we will get through," he said. "I am pretty confident people will step up and not necessarily fill all the roles but the majority of them and I think we'll be able to manage. "I would expect fresh faces to come out, particularly families that have children playing netball or football for the first time. Those people I urge them to get involved." Sheehan was born and bred in Port Fairy and played for the Seagulls in the 1970s. In 1976 he was secretary. He moved away for work before returning home in 2015 and joining the board in 2019. He would love others with a passion for the sport and the community to throw their support behind the club too. "I would consider being strong is that you have a vibrant, enthusiastic committee running your football-netball club, it doesn't really matter if there is success right throughout the club," he said. "The football-netball club is offering a sport for the youth of the community which I think is a very healthy thing. "Success will come along as people get involved and you increase your numbers participating." MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

