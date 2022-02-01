news, latest-news,

Sport is at its best when it brings people, and families, together. For the Sadlers, the game of cricket is quickly becoming a sport of choice for Ella, 16, Nellie, 14 and George, 12. In a memorable occasion for the family, mum Kate Sadler was thrust in on the action when she donned the Pomborneit burgundy and gold and made her playing debut in the Bulls' division one women's cricket team alongside both Ella and Nellie. In what was her first-ever cricket match, Kate said the most rewarding part of Sunday's experience was seeing her daughters' talents up close. "Nellie, she got two wickets with her first two balls," Kate said. "Her and I did a run out and Ella took a great catch as well. It was just nice to be on the field and be in the moment with them. Normally you're sitting in the car and you can only honk the horn or clap." With George also a budding junior cricket player at the Bulls, Kate said she was quickly learning to "become a cricket mum". It's clearly a role she's becoming more comfortable with, volunteering herself as a player when Pomborneit's women's ranks were searching for extra numbers ahead of the weekend's Colac and District Cricket Association fixture. Offering herself up as a last resort, Kate said she fully expected to play in the club's division two team. But Pomborneit saw the rare opportunity to bring two generations together on the cricket field, selecting all three in its division one team. "They had asked a few people, and eventually I said tongue in cheek, 'if you're desperate I can fill in but only in division two,'" Kate said. "Anyway they were really sweet and said 'it would be nice for you to play with your girls'. I've played netball with Ella before, and it is. It was really special." Kate said her initial emotion was one of terror at the prospect of playing division one cricket, a feeling exacerbated when she was called upon to head out as the final batter. She finished with three runs, with the Bulls posting a score of 8-54. Heading to the field, the Bulls attack got it done, winning its round seven game against Bookaar by five runs. Kate said it had been fantastic to watch on as her daughters progressed in the world of cricket, after joining the club last season and quickly making their way into the women's teams. "We're very lucky to have Grace Lee as the coach and a player in the team, she's doing some lovely mentoring with the girls," Kate said. "Nellie is an amazing bowler; last year she was the top wicket taker in the Colac and District Cricket Association. And Ella, she's pretty handy with the bat. "The club has just embraced them. My girls like to go for the social side as well, they get a real buzz out of it." Surprised by how exciting the game was to play, Kate said she would happily fill in again if asked. "When you're sitting on the sidelines, it is exciting to watch your children, but when you're out there, it's an amazing game," she said. "But I didn't realise how hard it is to play. The women in that team make it look so easy, but once you're out there it's not easy. "I take my hat off to them, they do it every week."

