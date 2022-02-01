news, latest-news,

TREVOR Gleeson - the only person to lead Perth Wildcats to multiple championships - has been named coach of the NBL club's 40th anniversary team. The Warrnambool-raised mentor led the Wildcats to five titles in his eight years at the helm before taking up an offer in the NBA. Gleeson is in his first season as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors. Perth is revealing its best team of the past four decades. The Wildcats - one of the NBL's foundation clubs - have been a powerhouse, making the finals for 35 consecutive seasons. Gleeson coached half of their 10 championships. He was humbled to be named leader of the 40th anniversary side. "It's huge," Gleeson told Perth Wildcats' website. "To be involved in the 40th anniversary of the team is amazing. "I'm so honoured and appreciate being selected as the coach. "I was a fan of the Wildcats when they were winning championships under Adrian Hurley. "I used to watch them and the teams they had were unbelievable." Gleeson, who started his coaching career via Warrnambool Mermaids in the late 1980s, had stints at Townsville Crocs and Melbourne Tigers before landing in Perth and winning titles in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Canadian Scott Morrison replaced Gleeson in the role this season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/bcf8a2a6-069e-4801-998f-276a0adce2b9.jpg/r0_267_5257_3237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg