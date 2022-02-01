news, latest-news,

ALEX Annett wears many hats for Warrnambool Basketball. He is a waterboy, helps organise referees' lunches during tournaments and is now an assistant coach. The Merri River School graduate, 19, is preparing for a busy weekend fulfilling his duties at the Warrnambool Junior Seaside Basketball Classic. Alex said he loved being a part of the association because of "all the fun you're having". "You're involved in the teams," he said. "You make friends and you catch up." Alex has been involved with the sport for seven years. Younger brothers Nick, 17, and Harry, 15, play. Dad Phillip said Warrnambool Basketball was an inclusive space for his oldest son, who loved immersing himself in the friendly environment. "No one has ever said anything bad. He's just included in the club," he said. "Nobody ever says 'that's the boy with the disability', it's just Alex. Everybody knows who he is. "It really is good. Even though he is older than most of the kids, he gets included in a lot of stuff. "If we go to the stadium, he can wander off." Phillip said Tim Rantall was the first person to ask Alex to carry the water and his involvement escalated from there. The talented artist, who has won a Warnibald People's Choice award, now helps Michelle Unwin organise referees' lunches and works at Warrnambool Stadium on Wednesday nights, "keeping an eye on the referees and changing the size of the balls for domestic competitions". "He has to make sure the referees have their shirts tucked in," Phillip said. Alex, who attends TAFE, is also enjoying a new role as an assistant coach for the Nick Unwin-led under 12 boys' development team. "He gets the clipboard, tags along and helps out," Phillip said. The tournament starts on Friday and finishes on Sunday with multiple venues across Warrnambool to be used for the annual competition which draws teams from across Victoria, including large centres such as Bendigo and Ballarat.

