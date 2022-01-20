news, latest-news, triathlon, chris rantall, australian triathlon

Eben White and Jenny Dowie could be forgiven for taking it easy on the third and final night of the UTR Mini Tri Series on Thursday. Both had just competed at the Age Group Australian Sprint Championship on Sunday, with Dowie defending her title in the female 60-64 age group and White finishing 15th in the country in the male 15-19 category. Instead, the pair put in strong showings to wrap up maiden series wins. With a strong swim leg, White, 16, bettered his fourth and second for the first two events to finish first ahead of Anthony Haberfield and Paul McLoughlan. Overall, Tobin and Pete Varley finished the series behind White in second and third. Dowie, who finished second behind Melbourne's Aurora Jarvis on Thursday, also did enough in the three events, including a first right off the bat, to beat Kiarna and Taleah Murfett for the series title. "I'm very pleased to take out the win, and back up again," Dowie said. "I was very tired after competing last weekend at the Championships, and I also competed the Thursday before. I had to put in a pretty hard effort to take it out tonight." The retired teacher thanked the Warrnambool Triathlon Club for putting on its events in trying times. "For someone like me it's great training and having people to compete against," she said. "And I love mixing with people of all ages, all abilities, it's a fun and supportive club. Meanwhile, Chris and Berni Rantall received a big round of applause when they each crossed the finish line, with Chris competing in the mini triathlon less than six months after a horror skydiving accident. He said it felt amazing to compete in and finish the event.

