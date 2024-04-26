Geelong debutant ready for VFL return against former side

HAMISH Sinnott feels ready to establish himself as a VFL footballer after embracing a second chance with Geelong.
The reigning Hampden league Maskell Medallist will make his first appearance for the Cats against former club Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday, April 27.
Sinnott crossed to the Cattery in the off-season after two senior matches for the Blues in 2023.
"I am pretty excited and a bit surprised this early in the year," the Camperdown footballer told The Standard.
"It is pretty cool (that it's against Carlton) - I played a praccy match against them early in the year and it was good to see them all again.
"I am excited to play against them and will catch up with them after the game."
Sinnott, who has averaged 23 disposals for Camperdown across the first three games of the 2024 season but wants to "be a bit more damaging", said he felt confident in his ability to stand up to the rigours of VFL football.
"I feel a bit more mature coming in this year compared to last year playing my first game at Carlton," he said.
"This year I feel a little bit bigger and stronger which helps a lot playing against proper men and AFL players as well."
He is earmarked for a half-forward role but will swap to half-back if a Geelong teammate under an injury cloud is a late withdrawal.
"They (the Cats' coaches) are really happy with my speed and decision-making and way I see the game," Sinnott said.
"I will bring those weapons in."
Sinnott will join fellow Hampden league exports Jamieson Ballantyne (Portland), Todd White (Koroit) and AFL-listed George Stevens (South Warrnambool) in the Geelong side.
South Warrnambool pair Will White and Archie Stevens will represent Carlton. The match starts at 12.05pm.
