Wingman hungry for more after successful Cats VFL debut

Jamieson Ballantyne is hopeful for further opportunities in Geelong's VFL side following a successful debut for the Cats on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
The Portland export, playing on a wing, recorded 14 disposals in the Cats' round three 12.17 (89) to 5.6 (36) triumph against Northern Bullants.
The game was Ballantyne's first in blue and white after crossing from Footscray in the off-season.
"I've been really looking forward to it, I obviously missed out the first couple of weeks which I was pretty disappointed about but I just made sure I kept showing up and getting to work throughout the week to try and put my best foot forward and I finally got an opportunity," Ballantyne told The Standard of his debut.
"I loved it, it was great."
Ballantyne, who played six games with the Bulldogs across two seasons, was happy with his first hit-out.
"I thought that I covered the ground pretty well especially in the first half," he said.
"I copped a bit of a corkie late in the second (quarter) which made it a bit harder to cover the ground as best I could in the second half, especially after half-time I seized up a little bit.
"But I was still happy to find a little of the ball and try to help us especially come out of defensive 50 and try and help move the ball forward which was good."
The Cats travel to Brisbane on Saturday, April 20 to take on the Lions.
Ballantyne would love to retain his place in the team for the clash.
"It's a good squad to be around, the coaches are very helpful so obviously every week that's where I want to be playing," he said.
"I'll take it week by week, obviously being an AFL-aligned club things can happen but I'll just take my opportunity and be ready when it comes."
Two-time Koroit premiership player Todd White also made his debut for the Cats, collecting 11 disposals.
Former South Warrnambool player Marcus Herbert featured for the Cats alongside AFL-listed Hampden league products George Stevens (South Warrnambool) and Gary Rohan (Cobden).
