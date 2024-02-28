Hampden league export to take VFL opportunity 'with both hands'

A rebounding defender preparing for his first VFL season credits his former Hampden league club for introducing him to the high standards needed to kick on with his football career.
Two-time Koroit premiership player Todd White has signed with Geelong for the 2024 season.
White, 23, featured in the Saints' 2018-19 flags and now plays for Geelong league club South Barwon.
His efforts caught the attention of the Cats. He played in their first practice match against Carlton - and younger cousin Will from South Warrnambool - last week.
"Before Christmas I got a contract with Geelong for the year, so I will continue training there throughout the year and if there's the opportunity to play (home-and-away games) then that would be great," White told The Standard.
"If there is an opportunity, I'll try and take it with both hands."
White, who is working as a graduate teacher at St Joseph's in Geelong, said Koroit had helped shape him as a footballer.
His most recent match for the Saints was in 2021.
"The habits you build in a successful environment like Koroit, you aim to transfer that into a new club or new environment of footy," he said.
"You just pick up little bits of advice and knowledge across the games and from mentors and you try and compile those together to build your own style of play but also be flexible to mould into the way the team wants to play as well.
"Koroit were excellent with their training standards and the way they got the best out of themselves every session and I've always tried to continue with that mindset of getting the best out of myself in any footy environment I am in."
White feels like he's developed his game at South Barwon too.
He's about to start his third season at the club.
"I feel like if I am enjoying my footy that will result in playing consistent, better football," White said.
Training with the Cats, who also feature Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott, Portland's Jamieson Ballantyne and South Warrnambool's Marcus Herbert, has brought out the best in White.
"With football I have always tried to play at the highest level possible and I really enjoy training with people who will try and uplift your own game," he said.
"There's always facets of the game we can all improve on, so working alongside some really good people and (having) great facilities and resources at our disposal, I thought that would be a good opportunity to try and enhance my game.
The defender, who prides himself on his disposal, featured in the Cats' practice match against Carlton at Ikon Park.
The match was played in searing 37-degree heat on Thursday, February 22.
"Will White, who is my cousin, was running around. That was pretty cool," he said.
"We were forward and back. We didn't play on each other but we were in the same 50-metre vicinity.
"It was pretty fun to play against him. I have never really played against Will, he's always been a little bit younger but it's nice to see him develop as a footballer watching on from afar."
