Blue impresses in VFL debut, Cat returns from injury

GOAL sneak Will White hit the scoreboard in his VFL debut for Carlton.
The South Warrnambool premiership player featured in the Blues' first match of the season on Good Friday, kicking a goal from 14 disposals in a 13.12 (90) to 10.14 (74) loss to North Melbourne at Arden Street.
White - in his second season at Carlton - played alongside South Warrnambool teammate Archie Stevens, who gathered 20 disposals.
White made one appearance for the Blues in 2023 when they played the AFL Academy at Marvel Stadium.
Stevens' younger brother George - in his first AFL season - ran out for Geelong's VFL side on Saturday, March 30 after overcoming an ankle injury.
He collected 12 disposals while fellow South Warrnambool export Marcus Herbert, who is in the Cats' leadership group, finished with 19 touches as Box Hill overran Geelong in the final term to win 16.15 (111) to 11.11 (77).
