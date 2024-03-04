VFL midfielder hungry for more success after fairytale Hampden league flag

After tasting Hampden league premiership success with South Warrnambool last year, Archie Stevens would love to help VFL side Carlton make a finals run of its own in 2024.
The 20-year-old midfielder last played for the Blues in round 12 last year before surgery on a stress fracture in his foot ended what was a promising individual season.
By the time his foot healed, Carlton's season was over however he was able to return to home club South Warrnambool and play a key role in its qualifying-final and grand-final victories.
Stevens, who will play for the Roosters again when state league commitments allow, said he had "put in the hard yards" over the pre-season.
He said his foot was "feeling good" and hoped he could perform strongly and contribute to the side's success.
"We just missed out on finals last year at the Blues, so (hopefully) I can play and have a part in how we go this year," he said.
"It was so good to be able to come back last year after my injury and play in the grand final so having experienced that I'm not short of motivation to do it all again wherever I may play."
Stevens was enjoying a prolific campaign before his untimely injury, featuring in nine of Carlton's 12 games and averaging 22.9 disposals.
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel has played 19 VFL games for the Blues across two seasons and is feeling greater confidence ahead of his third year.
"Having had some great opportunities to train with the AFL side over pre-season has definitely been a big confidence boost," he said.
"I think like anywhere, the longer you are the more comfortable you feel and the better connection you make.
"I'm very lucky and fortunate that I've been able to stick around at the place and hopefully I can play a role in how we go this year and contribute to hopefully a big year."
Stevens, whose younger brother George was selected by Geelong in last year's AFL draft, is excited to see what Carlton and South Warrnambool premiership teammate Will White can produce in 2024.
The young forward spent 2023 on the Blues' list while kicking 37 goals for the Roosters.
"(Will) has had a big pre-season and looking very good," he said.
"So hopefully playing alongside him will be a great boost for us. He's a small forward so hopefully he can get on the end of some."
