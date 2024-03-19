Best of the best: Who are the leading contenders for coveted league award?

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association will host its night of nights at the league presentation evening on Wednesday, March 20 as the competition's best players are rewarded for strong individual seasons.
The league will crown its division one player of the year - the coveted Brebner Cup on the night with a host of star players in contention.
Who will etch their name in WDCA history? The Standard looks at some of the leading contenders for the award:
Craig Britten
The powerful Russells Creek all-rounder was a force to be reckoned with this season and comes into the night a strong favourite. Whether with bat or ball, Britten rarely had a game where he didn't have an impact which should attract votes from the umpires. More importantly, he won't have too many players from his club pinching votes and such was his dominance in some games he will poll maximum votes regularly. His last home-and-away performance, a 13-wicket haul could be the difference.
Chamika Fernando
It would be some story for the Brierly-Christ Church opener to win the award in his first season of division one cricket but he does have history. Fernando won the division two player of the year with Nirranda in 2022-23 so it would be a back-to-back effort on a different scale. He, alongside Jacob Hetherington were arguably the two most dominant players in the league after Christmas and should poll maximum votes in three or four matches in a row to close out the season.
Alastair Templeton
The Port Fairy captain-coach enjoyed a run-soaked campaign at the top of the order, playing some fine knocks to be the competition's most dominant batter. Led division one for runs, made big hundreds and stands out with his longevity at the crease. He will poll consistently throughout the whole season, starting strongly but will have other teammates who will also poll well so it'll depend on how the umpires see it. Wouldn't shock to see him become the second Pirate in four years to win the top award.
Ben Threlfall
The 2021-22 winner is right in the thick of the hunt to win his second league best and fairest which would cap off a sublime season. The West Warrnambool captain was remarkably consistent with the bat all season and rarely fails. He was outstanding after Christmas and struck six half-centuries and a wonderful hundred against Wesley Yambuk Titans. As a proven vote getter, the right-hander will attract the votes and won't have too much competition from his teammates despite the club reaching finals.
Geoff Williams
It wouldn't shock to see the Nestles champion right up there in the count after another excellent season. As always led the Factory at the top of the order and always stands out with the bat while some of his spells of bowling proved match-winning. The award usually rewards performances with bat and ball so expect the left-hander to attract the votes but the eveness of the Factory might see his teammates pinch some vital votes along the way.
Shashan Silva
The Allansford-Panmure skipper will have premiership glory on his mind and would happily swap a league best and fairest for a grand final win this weekend but what a season it has been for the club's star recruit. He hasn't made the big score just yet but has made six half-centuries opening the batting while leading the club to the top-of-the-table. His ability to get his team off to a strong start almost every game will stand out to umpires. But will the Gators' gun spin bowlers snatch too many votes to make a serious run at the award?
Past five winners:
2022-23 - Jacob Hetherington (Nestles)
2021-22 - Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool)
2020-21 - Jason Perera (Port Fairy)
2019-20 - Mark Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church)
2018-19 - Mark Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church)
