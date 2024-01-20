The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'I love staying here in Warrnambool': Import feels at home in seaside city

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
January 20 2024 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chamika Fernando in the field for Brierly-Christ Church this season. Picture by Sean McKenna
Chamika Fernando in the field for Brierly-Christ Church this season. Picture by Sean McKenna

Brierly-Christ Church overseas player Chamika Fernando feels at home in Warrnambool, enjoying the slow-paced lifestyle the south-west coastal city has to offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.