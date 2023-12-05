Unsung heroes: Role players enjoying significant role on cricket field

Cricketers who fly under the radar with key wickets, runs or catches but don't quite get the same plaudits or praise are as important as ever in complementing the stars of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
The Standard takes a look at a player from each division one club who is proving to be that person who can always be relied upon this season in whatever role for their team.
Noah Greene
The talented middle-order bat is expected to take the plunge into Victorian Premier Cricket at some stage after tasting Dowling Shield with Geelong last season and his development through the Gators' middle-order has been noticeable this year.
The number four position in the one-day format is a tricky one. At times you are a makeshift opener and at other times forced to be the one to build momentum through the middle which requires a certain skill set.
Greene averaged 17.30 in 2022-23 and has lifted it to almost 26 this season which is benefiting a strong top-order featuring gun players Kade Parker, Shashan Silva and Chris Bant.
Chamika Fernando
The Bulls recruit came across from Nirranda after winning the division two league player of the year last season and has already proven his importance to his new side.
Fernando plays an important and unsung role as an opener and middle-overs bowler which can often go unrewarded but he's contributed strongly to the Bulls' improvement as a division one team.
With 205 runs at 25.62 and nine wickets at 21 they aren't extraordinary numbers but equally vital to the team's success, with some gritty knocks and timely wickets proving his reliability.
Blake Rouse
The emerging medium-pacer provides the perfect foil in a really impressive bowling unit of Xavier Beks, Sam Worden, Arambage Kanil and Ben Rantall.
While the wickets aren't flowing as of yet for him - he's taken seven so far this season - the rewards will come after several economical spells, but his importance as part of the unit is as valued, allowing the strike weapons in the team to do their job.
Daniel Pearson
Reliable wicket keepers are worth their weight in gold and often make chances happen just by their work with the gloves.
The Tigers' division one keeper, while he is yet to fire with the bat, is causing chaos behind the stumps with a total of 13 dismissals this season which includes the opening Twenty20 match - seven catches, four stumpings and two run-outs.
The ability to give reassurance to the bowling group that there is a reliable gloveman behind the stumps is so important in white ball cricket and will be even more so when the longest format returns after Christmas.
Todd Robertson
The club stalwart and ex-skipper's numbers are somewhat modest so far this season, but the wily medium-pacer is still playing an important role with the ball.
Six wickets from seven matches at 26.67, which does include a washout in there as well, is a little down on his usual output but economic spells particularly through the middle often go unrewarded in one-day cricket.
Robertson's ability to hold down an end with the ball allows the likes of skipper Todd Lamont, Lachie Wareham and Jack Lehmann to take wickets.
Matt Noonan
The medium-pacer plays an important role for Nestles, particularly with his ability to take late-order wickets when the batters are particularly trying to target the boundaries.
Usually comes on fourth or fifth change with an older ball and keeps plugging away, currently leading the division one side for wickets with 11 at 22.36 from nine matches.
These are some impressive numbers and with red-ball cricket after Christmas there could be a good opportunity to bowl some longer spells.
Hayden McGovern
Being a spinner can be a tough gig at the best of times, especially in one-day cricket when the opposition are likely to come after you.
The Raiders recruit and teenager is still an emerging leggie but is developing nicely and playing his role for the team despite not getting enough rewards in the wickets column.
The former West Warrnambool talent will get more chances to bowl longer spells after Christmas and will be an important player if the division one outfit wants to play finals.
Jamie Harry
Club president and experienced campaigner Jamie Harry is playing a really important role as an opening batter in division one this season.
The Eels have lost players, are relatively youthful and have had key pieces of the puzzle missing for various reasons, so having a club stalwart in the team to help move the club forward is like gold.
Has played a few gritty knocks for the team but it's about more than stats as he helps shield the middle-order.
Murray Staude
The Pirates' new-look division one side this season is flying under Alastair Templeton and a lot of it has come down to some individual brilliance from several players.
But Staude, who is becoming well-known as an outstanding finisher with the bat, is one player who doesn't quite get the plaudits but is a vital component of the team. Has cracked 154 runs and taken four wickets this season but it's his ability to rescue the Pirates out of a few sticky situations which stands out.
Liyanage Perera
Bats in that middle to late order and provides a chop out with the ball, Perera's importance to Creek's success so far this season in division one can't be underestimated.
Some handy cameos at a good clip often give the Cam Williams-coached side a late lift in runs which makes life easier for the bowlers, as shown by aggressive knocks of 60 not out, 37 and 45 not out in the Twenty20.
Archie Bolden
The talented youngster leads the wickets for his club despite still being an emerging division one cricketer but flies under the radar.
His numbers are impressive - 14 wickets at 16 - despite his side sitting last on the table and often bowls in difficult situations where runs are already on the board.
The former junior country week player will benefit from the exposure of playing two-day cricket after Christmas.
Ryan Youl
Another wicket keeper on the list and for good reason.
While the Panthers sit third and have a swag of their best players in top form with bat and ball, Youl's tidy work with the gloves doesn't quite get the recognition.
Youl has snared 12 catches and a stumping this season and his experience and composure behind the wickets makes others stand taller.
