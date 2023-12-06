'I feel I'm hitting it well': First-rate batter not your average run-scorer

West Warrnambool batsman Ben Threlfall is at the top of the game.
The division one skipper, who plays at number four, has the highest batting average in the one-day format so far this season - with 283 runs at 56.6 - to narrowly edge out Russells Creek's Rukshan Weerasinghe on 339 at 56.5, with the two to go head-to-head in round 10 on Saturday, December 6.
They are among three regular division one cricketers sporting an above-50 average, alongside North Warrnambool Eels skipper Bailey Jenkinson (390 at 55.71).
It's an average similar to the one Threlfall sported when he won the 2022 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association cricketer of the year award, with his consistency at the crease a strength in recent seasons.
Threlfall, who is coming off a season-best 73 against Northern Raiders last round, is feeling confident in his craft.
"I feel like I've been hitting the ball well," he said. "It helps when everyone around you is chipping in with scores, it makes my job a lot easier especially coming in at number four.
"If we've got off to a good start with the bat, it takes the pressure off me to come in and I'm able to play my game and not have to worry about the run rate too much."
Threlfall pinpointed Panthers coach Tyler Fowler's efforts taking up the number two batting role this year.
"Tyler's having a really good year with the bat and ball," he said. "He's in a bit of a new role for us with the bat, opening.
"He's been really good, getting us off to good starts with the bat, and his bowling with the new ball has been really good for us as well."
Stronger batting partnerships between teammates is another weapon for the Panthers.
"I think, one thing this year is, if we lose a wicket, we're able to re-establish partnerships," Threlfall said.
"Joe Nykios has been really good at that this year, and some other guys in the middle order, they've been able to chip in and build those partnerships for those middle overs which is crucial.
"I think last year we had patches where we lost too many wickets in clumps - it makes it hard to make a big total from there."
West Warrnambool is building belief, winning six of its past seven matches to sit third with a 6-3 win-loss record more than midway through the 2023-24 season.
Two important fixtures loom against fourth-placed Russells Creek and fifth-ranked Dennington on December 9 and 16 in the final one-day matches of the year.
"I think when you're winning, you get that confidence individually and as a team, and I think it's starting to show," Threlfall said.
"They're two big games for us, I was looking at the ladder before.
"There is a lot of teams on similar points."
A return to two-day cricket from January 6 is an exciting prospect, according to Threlfall.
"I think it will be interesting because a lot of the younger guys in the comp have never played two-day cricket," he said.
"I think it will be interesting to see how teams adapt to that. I think it is the best form of cricket.
"As a team I think we should go all right - I think our batters are probably suited more towards two-day cricket.
"We've got a a lot of guys who can build their innings and bat for long periods."
