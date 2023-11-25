'He knows his game really well': In-form batter stars again in run chase

An in-form batter and disciplined bowling unit overcame tough conditions on Saturday as West Warrnambool solidified its standing at the top end of the ladder.
The Panthers were one of two sides to get a winning result in a Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one round marred by weather conditions, defeating Wesley Yambuk Titans in a match reduced to 28 overs per side at Davidson Oval.
The Ben Threlfall-captained side raced down 122 with the loss of two wickets, with in-form Panther Joe Nyikos scoring his third half-century of the season.
Nyikos produced a punchy and unbeaten 50 in drizzly conditions to anchor the chase. The classy Panther now has 244 runs at an average of 40.67 this season.
Threlfall, who was out in the middle with Nyikos to hit the winning runs, said the right-hander was an adaptable and reliable performer.
"Joe's been batting really well this year, he's sort of had that number three spot for a few years now and is getting the rewards of the hard work," he said.
"He knows his game really well and has a good ability to adapt to situations really well.
"I think it was a couple of weeks ago against Nestles we lost four early wickets and he took his time and then today he was able to go out there and play his shots to get the run-a-ball fifty."
Threlfall said the bowlers did the hard yards to set the win up earlier in the day, with the Titans reduced to 6-121 despite an entertaining cameo from playing coach Jason Mungean (40 not out off 36 balls).
Spinner Joe Douglas was ultra-impressive, snaring 3-18 to continue his excellent 2023-24 campaign.
"Our bowlers did a really good job, it makes it hard when the ball is soaked and the ball is skidding on, so to keep them to that total set us up I think," he said.
"It allowed our batters to do their thing. The openers then got ahead of the run-rate which made it easier for the middle order to come in and knock it around and not feel any pressure."
Thelfall said it was an important win for the Panthers, who are equal second and log jammed alongside Russells Creek and Allansford-Panmure.
"To get a result when other games don't get on does help," he said.
"It was a tough day with the conditions but I thought we played pretty well considering so I walked away pretty happy."
Mortlake's match against Dennington was deemed a draw at D.C Farran Oval with the Cats reaching 8-141 before rain intervened.
Russell Creek's match against Brierly-Christ Church, Nestles' home clash against Merrivale and Northern Raiders versus Allansford-Panmure at Purnim were all abandoned early in the day.
