If there's one player Russells Creek can rely on as it navigates its path forward with a new-look division one side, it's champion batter Rukshan Weerasinghe.
The Creekers saw many of their premiership heroes depart over the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association off-season but there is still a constant flow of runs off the blade of the classy and often understated left-hander.
The multiple division one premiership winner and association team of the year representative has started the season with a bang, underlining his standing as the club's Mr Reliable - a player with nerves of steel in any situation.
Weerasinghe, who works as a chef at Bundy's Bar and Bites in Warrnambool, has carved out scores of 54 not out and 51 already this season.
It comes off the back of a golden 2022-23 summer where he made life difficult for bowlers, amassing 424 runs at an average of 53, dismissed only eight times from 13 innings and often steering the ship after early wickets.
No player aside from Nestles champion Geoff Williams spent longer at the crease last season despite being a middle-order player.
He says he is enjoying playing his part for the team and wants to see more success.
"It's going good so far, we've lost players to other teams that I've played with for five, six years but I'm going alright, he said.
"It's a little bit different. I'm playing the same position (in the batting side) but I'm enjoying every match I'm playing.
"I enjoy playing my role and do what the captain and coach say for me to do. I'm just trying to play my normal game.
"But (captain-coach) Cam (Williams) and all the experienced players like to play our roles, we've had a few younger players play."
After arriving at Jetty Flat in 2017-18, he has established himself as one of the leading players in the association, not only contributing to on-field success but playing a part in the club's rock solid culture off it.
With two division one centuries and a handful of match-winning performances over the years, he has made a significant contribution.
"Ever since I arrived I've loved the atmosphere here with all the blokes," he said.
"With the new guys I'm enjoying playing my part and it's been important to develop my skills."
The fluent batter has played many fine knocks for the Creekers, often in crunch finals, including 52 in last year's grand final but pointed to a gritty half-century against Mortlake last season on a tough pitch as his best performance.
Weerasinghe ground out 52 in a low-scoring slog against the Cats to essentially win his side the game on a bowler's paradise.
"That is a moment I'll remember for a long time which I'm proud of ," he said.
Russells Creek hosts Merrivale in a blockbuster division one clash at Mack Oval on Saturday.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.