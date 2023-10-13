Allansford-Panmure division one skipper Shashan Silva is focused on fostering an environment of teamwork and unity within the Gators' ranks this summer.
Silva, who joined the Gators ahead of the 2023-24 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season, enjoyed his first win as captain in round one with a convincing 97-run victory against North Warrnambool Eels.
"Getting the first win was really important to set the standard," Silva told The Standard. "If I said I wasn't nervous, that would be a lie, I was a bit nervous.
"But at the same time, nervous is good - that means you care, right.
"I always knew our team would get us over the line because we had a really good pre-season."
Silva, who crossed to the club after seven seasons at powerhouse Russells Creek, said he had quickly settled in at the Gators and "already felt part of the family".
The 35-year-old was thrilled to have former Creek teammate Gavidu Shiwantha Kumara Langappuli, known as Shiv, join him at Allansford-Panmure.
The best friends and brothers-in-law grew up together in Sri Lanka, with Langappuli starting his tenure at the Gators with figures of 3-15 and 15 not out.
"I've known him for probably 25 years," Silva said. "I was very excited he moved as well, that's something we both wanted to do.
"It's pretty special. Not many people get that opportunity, I'm very lucky to have him in the team, he's a great player."
The father-of-three is relishing the chance to lead his own team and was grateful to learn from the likes of experienced player Ben Boyd. He previously captained sides in Sri Lanka but was yet to take on a role in Australia.
"I was always wanting to do something like that," he said of captaincy. "Playing with Creek and some clubs in Melbourne, and Dennington, I set myself towards that path, it gave me lots of experience."
Silva is excited with the talent at Allansford-Panmure with experienced names such as Boyd and Chris Bant as well as young and upcoming players such as Kade Parker, Noah Greene and Matt Gome.
He hopes to bring the group closer to get the best out of each other.
"The important thing for me is unity," he said. "I highly believe it doesn't matter how good a player you've got in the team, I always believe we've got to work together.
"My goal is to get the team together and hopefully learning from mistakes and go all the way to the end and do something special."
The team had several contributors in its opening round win, including Silva.
The top-order batter combined with fellow opener Parker for a 115-run partnership before taking 2-25 from five overs.
Silva said he was eager to play his part both on-and-off field towards greater team success.
"I always think as a player, how can I contribute to the team," he said. "If I start doing my job, everyone else will start doing their job.
"I just want to lead from the front, be an example, come to training, train hard, do fielding.
"I just want to contribute to the team.
"At the end of the day we all want to win together."
The Gators host reigning premier Nestles in round two on Saturday, from 12.30pm.
