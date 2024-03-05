The stage is set: Players who will shape WDCA finals

He enters finals as arguably the form player in the league and will come close to making it back-to-back division one best and fairest medals but if Nestles skipper Jacob Hetherington fires with bat and ball the Factory will fancy their chances of back-to-back flags. Quick Matt Ringin is in vintage touch having snared 12 wickets in his past three matches as well and is bowling some electric new ball spells. He is the type of player that could quickly take the game away from the opposition. Playing coach Rob Saker's vast experience and cool head has also been evident in the back-half of the year with a string of strong performances.

