The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Opinion

The stage is set: Players who will shape WDCA finals

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 5 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Snow, Alex Jennings, Jacob Hetherington, Matthew Petherick, Kade Parker and Rukshan Weerasinghe are players to keep an eye on throughout the WDCA division one finals. Pictures by Anthony Brady and Eddie Guerrero
Justin Snow, Alex Jennings, Jacob Hetherington, Matthew Petherick, Kade Parker and Rukshan Weerasinghe are players to keep an eye on throughout the WDCA division one finals. Pictures by Anthony Brady and Eddie Guerrero

Finals fever will hit the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association this weekend, with six hungry teams vying for division one premiership glory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.