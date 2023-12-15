Leader steps up with bat as clubs book Twenty20 semi-final showdowns

An Allansford-Panmure batter who stepped up last minute to captain his side on Thursday night has lifted his group to a Warrnambool Twenty20 Cup semi-final berth.
Division one vice-captain Kade Parker blasted an unbeaten 80 off 57 balls against Wesley Yambuk Titans in the final round of the Twenty20s with his side going on to win by 108 runs to finish the round-robin section undefeated in group C.
Parker, who filled the captaincy role in the absence of veteran Chris Bant, was dominant, according to playing-coach Kyall Timms, cashing in on some strong recent form.
The Gators posted 5-171 before rolling the Titans for 63.
"I was spewing for him that he didn't get to the hundred but he was able to build his innings after a slow start and to bat right through and help us to a competitive total was important," Timms said.
"He's had a few starts this year and hasn't been able to go on with it so it was great to see him get some reward.
"There was a bit of extra responsibility for him as captain with Chris' absence, he really did step up.
"He's got a really cool head on him and sees the game well. He's just really calculated with how he goes about it."
Timms said the Gators' goal was to get through the group stages undefeated and lauded the consistency of the bowlers and fielders in setting the tone throughout the three matches.
"We set ourselves to win all of these preliminary Twenty20 matches and we've done that which is great," he said.
"We're now looking forward to the semi-finals. Our execution with the ball has been great which is important.
"We've talked a lot about how we want to go about it, set our fields and execute it. We did that really well. Our fielding has been so sharp, we've done so much work on it and the boys have been so committed.
"There's been a really even spread too which has highlighted our depth. Winning momentum is great and we take it into every game."
It leaves four teams remaining in the hunt for the first piece of silverware this season with semi-final positions locked in on the final round.
Alongside the Gators, North Warrnambool Eels, Dennington and West Warrnambool all secured places with impressive wins on December 15.
The Eels sprung perhaps the biggest surprise of the evening in group D, knocking over highly-fancied Port Fairy at Avery's Paddock to book their place, defending 136 by rolling the Pirates for 104.
Club great and ex-premiership skipper Nick Butters made 44 off 33 balls.
Dennington narrowly defeated Nestles in group B and West Warrnambool held off Merrivale in a final-ball thriller in remaining matches to secure their places in the finals.
Other results on the night saw Russells Creek defeat Hawkesdale, Mortlake trounce Nirranda at home with Todd Lamont starring with 4-4, Brierly-Christ Church knock off Spring Creek at home while Koroit finished its campaign with an upset win against Northern Raiders.
Finals will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Reid Oval in Warrnambool.
