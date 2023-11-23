'Excited to have a crack': Star cricketer in form as hometown return looms

Former Warrnambool and District great Nick Butters says captaincy and leadership seem to "follow me around" as he thrives in a new role with South Barwon in the Geelong association.
Butters, who led Woodford to multiple two-day and one-day premierships before the club became North Warrnambool Eels, scored more than 6000 division one runs, took almost 200 wickets and was recognised in the WDCA team of the year several times.
Now in his second summer at South Barwon after leaving the WDCA at the end of the 2021-22 season, he has taken on the first XI captaincy this season.
Butters said he was thoroughly enjoying his cricket after making the move.
The aggressive batter has scored 307 runs at an average of 61.40, including a century and two half-centuries from six innings while taking nine wickets, including a haul of five in the opening round.
"I've absolutely loved getting away and into a new environment," he said.
"It's been nice to get a few runs away early (this season), I was pretty disappointed with my year last year to be honest, I didn't get going at all.
"I've probably had a bit of luck along the way so far but I guess as an aggressive hitter you need that.
"Our home ground is a flat wicket which helps as well. We actually got flooded at the start of last year so it didn't really settle down which made it difficult.
"There's a lot quicker outfields out here in Geelong, a bit more pace on the ball too which is probably more conducive to run scoring."
The 29-year-old will return to his hometown for Sunday's Super Smash competition at Purnim Recreation Reserve in a cameo appearance representing South Barwon and is embracing the opportunity to see some old mates.
"I'm really excited to be playing in it this year after being unable to play through injury last year," he said.
"Being an old Purnim boy, I grew up watching the old man playing in the double wicket, so excited to have a crack at it."
And he'll be hoping to carry his form through not only for his team but his association come representative time.
The former Victorian Country player will line-up for Geelong against many of his former teammates when it comes up against Warrnambool on the opening day of the Melbourne Country Week carnival in February, 2024.
Butters, who played more than 60 representative matches for Warrnambool including two centuries, said he was looking forward to playing many of his close mates.
"Geelong and Warrnambool have had a lot of really good battles over the years, it'll be great," he said.
"It's one I'm really looking forward to, that's for sure, I'm pretty sure we will play each other on the opening day so it'll be really interesting."
Butters, who now lives in Herne Hill, said the leadership mantle was something he didn't initially intend taking when he departed Warrnambool but was enjoying the added responsibility at South Barwon.
"It's funny. When I left Warrnambool I thought I'd probably steer clear of captaincy but it's one of those things that seems to follow me around but it's been good," he said.
"We've got a pretty young group so it's a nice challenge captaining some younger guys and teaching them how we want to play.
"I'm loving it. As much as I'd love to still be playing at the (North Warrnambool) Eels, it's been a nice change playing against different teams and players, and grounds.
"Every year there's a lot of different imports and the standard is really high. It's been great so far and Geelong in general, I really love it."
