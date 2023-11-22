Star cricketers out to 'hit it for six' in Super Smash spectacular

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association import is eager to show what he can do in a fast-paced and big-swinging knock-out tournament.
Allansford-Panmure's Rommel Shahzad is among 32 players ready to light up Purnim Recreation Reserve on November 26 for the Northern Raiders' second annual Super Sunday Smash competition.
The double-wicket invitational brings together some of the best players from across the state with 16 teams of two competing for the title and a cash prize of $3000, up from $2000 last year.
Teams play four-over innings in a bid to score the most runs and progress through the draw.
Shahzad, who hails from Canada, was excited for his first taste of the competition.
"You're always looking for opportunities when you come to countries like this, and to play as much cricket as you can," he told The Standard.
"Finding out new tournaments, and especially this one, it's got a different style to it."
The 23-year-old off-spinner will link up with his Canadian counterpart Farhan Malik, who plays at Colac.
"(Farhan) and I have been playing cricket together for the past eight years now (in Canada)," he said.
"We're a very strong bowling unit, and I think when it comes to tournaments bowlers are the ones that win you tournaments.
"Whatever we score, we'll be able to defend it hopefully within the target."
Among this year's competitors are reigning champions, Mortlake's Todd Lamont and Lachie Wareham, while former North Warrnambool Eel Nick Butters will link up with his current South Barwon teammate Sam Ellis.
Several current Warrnambool and District Cricket Association international imports will take part, while Visheh Malhotra brings with him Victorian Premier Cricket experience.
Northern Raiders' Alex Browne believed he and teammate Jake Louth would offer a "well-rounded" partnership.
"He bats number three and I bat number four," Browne said. "And he's one of the better spinners I've seen in the competition and I bowl a bit medium as well. We should be competitive."
Organiser Glenn Mansbridge said the idea of the tournament was to give the short format game more exposure.
"We've tried targeting guys who are very capable of hitting big balls - it's what it's all about - it's a Super Smash," Mansbridge said.
"Some very good, quality cricketers are taking part. It's exciting... it's going to be a big day."
The Super Smash competition starts at 10am with entry free. A raffle will be run on the day, with proceeds going to the Let's Talk Foundation. An under 11s match will run on the hard wicket from 9am with Brierly-Christ Church and Nestles contesting a women's fixture from 1pm.
Todd Lamont and Lachie Wareham (Mortlake)
Matt Love and Furooq Qureshi (Stoneyford)
Edward Cole and Edward Morrison (JanJuc)
Alex Browne and Jake Louth (Northern Raiders)
Xavier and Shannon Beks (Dennington)
Geoff Williams and Matt Price (Nestles)
James Vandepeer (Port Fairy) and Ben Clilverd (Montrose CC)
Nick Butters and Sam Ellis (South Barwon)
Campbell Love (Brierly-Christ Church) and Sam Langley (Bendigo)
Nigel Mupurura (Koroit) and Joe Nykios (West Warrnambool)
Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk Titans) and Damon Cooper (Brierly-Christ Church)
Alex Jennings (Port Fairy) and Jake Dickinson (Nirranda)
Hamish Huffadine and Craig Britten (Russells Creek)
Visheh Malhotra (Geelong CC) and Ram Jangir (Melbourne)
Josh Stapleton and Daniel Hawkins (Merrivale)
Rommel Shahzad (Allansford-Panmure) and Farhan Malik (Colac)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.