Behind the stumps: Finals spots on the line in blockbuster Twenty20 matches

In-form Dennington captain Shannon Beks is hopeful a strong and vocal crowd can give his side a lift during Thursday night's do-or-die Twenty20 match against Nestles.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The winner of the Warrnambool Twenty20 Cup round three fixture, to be played at Dennington Recreation Reserve, will advance to the semi-finals alongside the three other winners from the remaining pools.
Beks, who has 281 runs at 35.12 across all formats this season leading the Dogs, said it was going to be an intriguing battle against their fellow undefeated opponent.
"We're definitely keen to get the word out there to come along, hopefully the weather is good, the bar will be open and we reckon it'll be a really good game of cricket," he said.
"They (Nestles) are probably the form Twenty20 team in the competition. To get them at home in a game where you win and you're through and lose and you're not, it's going to be good fun."
The Factory has been particularly brutal with bat in hand during this year's tournament so far, racking up scores of 3-215 against Spring Creek and 5-229 against Brierly-Christ Church.
Beks said it was going to provide a big challenge for his bowling group, who've taken 19 wickets across both matches and backed them in to get the job done.
"We're pretty strong with the ball and I think that translates across the formats really well," he said.
"It helps when you're pretty good in the field too, we've been super in that area. It's what we base our game around.
"They've put some big scores on the board and they'll be confident. They know how to play the code but we feel we play our home conditions well and usually play well when we get the chance to play there so we're quite confident.
"We'll try and not let them get off to a flyer and restrict them."
The Dogs captain said sticking to their strengths will be key with the bat, with depth through the batting group to be a factor.
"With the bat we're a fairly young, strong and fit side so there's a lot of running and trying to push the field out a bit," Beks said.
"We don't try and over-complicate things, we don't have too many big boundary hitters so we'll just try and play to our strengths a bit."
There are other important Twenty20 fixtures on the night which will shape the semi-finals with West Warrnambool and Merrivale to do battle at Davidson Oval in pool A, the winner of Wesley Yambuk Titans and Allansford-Panmure in pool C to advance through, with the same scenario in pool D as Port Fairy welcomes North Warrnambool Eels to Avery's Paddock.
All matches will kick off from 5.30pm.
Geelong premier women's cricket coach Stephen Field says his group is ready to embrace the opportunity to play at GMHBA Stadium this weekend despite ongoing concerns about the state of the pitch.
A recent BBL fixture at the venue between the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers was abandoned after 6.5 overs due to a dangerous pitch, but the Dunkeld-based mentor said the group was confident there would be no issues ahead of a double-header of Twenty20 matches against Box Hill and Dandenong.
"There's been a bit of humour about it amongst the players this week," he said.
"But the reality is the pitch had got wet and was unsuitable, but they've had plenty of opportunity to prepare for this weekend and we're ready to go."
Field said the playing group, which features a string of south-west based talent such as Warrnambool pair Steph Townsend and skipper Tiegan Kavanagh as well as Dunkeld's Jess Field were going to relish the history-making opportunity.
"It was only a couple of weeks ago Melbourne's women's got to play on the MCG, and it'll be the first time women have played on the premier facility at Geelong," he said.
"Being a premier club in its early stages, it's great and it's a really exciting chance for us to showcase what we're about."
The Cats have exceeded expectations on the field this season in their first crack in the premier cricket top flight, sitting third on the table in the regular season and fifth in the Twenty20s.
Townsend, who also coaches Koroit in the WDCA, sits inside the top five for runs in the competition with 260 at 52.
"We've got a great mix of players, young talent and players who've been around for a while who are providing a lot of leadership," Field said.
"More importantly the girls are getting on great as a group and gelling together."
Warrnambool cricket star Cameron Williams has found some touch with the bat for the Victorian Country team in Melbourne.
The Russells Creek captain-coach and country week captain played for the Victorian side in a warm-up fixture ahead of the Australian Country Cricket Championships at the Junction Oval on Sunday, December 10 against the VSDCA - arguably the strongest metropolitan local competition in the state.
The wicket-keeper batter, who will be hoping to play his part as Victoria aims for a three-peat of titles, smacked 35 off 20 balls in a total of 344.
Ex-Big Bash League player Brayden Stepien, representing Bendigo, belted 149 off 105 balls on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.