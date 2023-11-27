'Super stoked': Humbled cricketer selected for Victoria Country team

Warrnambool cricketer Cam Williams has a couple of things on his mind as he embarks on a fifth appearance in the Victoria Country side.
The Russells Creek captain-coach is determined to win a three-peat of national championship titles for his state and to represent his region and club with pride in an important year for south-west cricket.
Williams has been selected in a 14-man Victorian squad for the annual Australian Country Cricket Championships, which feature the best country players from across Australia.
The championships, which will be held in Newcastle in early 2024, will be coached again by the highly-regarded Peter Buchanan.
Williams, who works as a bricklayer and is also the captain of Warrnambool's country week team, said it was an honour to be recognised again.
"I'm super stoked, it's a cool achievement. Coming into my fifth one now, the excitement doesn't rub off each year, that's for sure," he said.
"Outside of premier cricket and state cricket, it's the best competition in country Australia.
"Hopefully we can get a third championship in a row. It's a really good squad and I can't wait to get away with the boys again and hopefully contribute to further success."
The squad has seven returning players from last year with former Big Bash League player Brayden Stepien among the big-name cricketers locked in.
Williams, who will serve as a wicket-keeper and top-order bat in the side, enjoyed a brilliant 2023 edition of the carnival which saw him finish with the third most runs.
The aggressive opener whacked 187 off 125 balls in one of the matches against the Philippines in a brutal performance which featured 110 runs in boundaries alone.
He said he was humbled to return and help put Warrnambool cricket on the map as it steadily prepares for a return to the top-flight of Melbourne Country Week next year.
"You want to put your name forward to represent your team and league," he said.
"It's cool for myself, my family and the Russells Creek Cricket Club but also the town and the league as well.
"We want to continue getting our name out there and pushing to become the best country competition in the state, especially with us going into provincial (in country week).
"The number one goal is to make Warrnambool the best competition in the state and it's important to keep representing the town and pushing towards that."
Victorian Country squad: Nathan Freitag (Latrobe Valley); Wade Hancock (Sunraysia); Dale Kerr (Geelong); Shane McNamara (Geelong); Jordan Moran (Geelong); Jack Rietschel (Sale-Maffra); Cole Roscholler (Ballarat); Luke Stagg (Bendigo); Brayden Stepien (Bendigo); Lee Stockdale (Latrobe Valley); Jake Toohey (Ferntree Gully); Nathan Whitford (Sale-Maffra); Cameron Williams (Warrnambool); Jack Wrigglesworth (Geelong)
